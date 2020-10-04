Name: Mike Brown
Age: 55
Occupation: Teacher
Brief bio: I was born and raised in Alcoa. I am a 1983 graduate of Alcoa High School and a 1987 graduate of the University of Tennessee. I hold a master's and Ed.S degree from Lincoln Memorial University in educational administration and supervision. My wife, Joni, is a teacher at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School, and I have three grown children. I served as a math teacher and coach at Alcoa High School for 25 years. I am currently teaching at Webb School of Knoxville after retiring from Alcoa High School in 2019.
Why are you running for this position? I have a desire to serve the community and school system that I was not only raised in, but also was fortunate enough to spend many years teaching. I want the best for the students and teachers of Alcoa City Schools and feel as though I have experiences and insights that could be used to benefit the school system.
What relevant experience do you have? My entire 33-year career has been in the education field, including 25 years in the Alcoa City Schools system. I have also taught in three other school districts. I am currently still working as a classroom teacher after retiring from Alcoa High School.
Why should voters elect you? I feel that policies for school systems can best be made/approved by those with direct experience on how those policies will affect the daily experience in the classrooms and athletic arenas. Not only do I have that experience, but most of it was in Alcoa City Schools.
What makes you different from the other candidates running for office? My specific experiences separate me from the other candidates. Not only have I taught in four different school districts, but I spent the bulk of my career working for Alcoa City Schools. I also coached different sports while at Alcoa, so I also have an understanding of the athletic arena and the needs/issues that are involved in this area. I am the only candidate who is still in the classroom on a daily basis and understands what a difficult time this is for teachers and students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.