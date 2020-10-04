Name: Steve Marsh
Age: 68
Occupation: Retired electrician from ALCOA Inc., 41 years of service
Brief bio: Lifelong resident of Alcoa. Married to Kathy Marsh. We have three children, Stephanie, Micah and Jared Marsh, as well as eight grandchildren. Attended Alcoa City Schools 12 years (graduated from Alcoa High School 1970). Attends Fairpark Evangelistic Church. Coached Alcoa Little League Baseball eight years. Coached Alcoa Junior Pro Basketball six years. Program director for Alcoa Junior Pro Basketball five years. Graduate of Hiawassee College. I currently have two grandchildren at the high school and one at the elementary.
Why are you running for this position? I am passionate about the future of Alcoa City Schools and the community. To keep what we have established as one of the top schools in the state. To continue to work on the present needs of the school system, the renovation and addition to Alcoa Intermediate School, leaky roofs, Herman Thompson Gymnasium HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), track facility. To be available to the students, teachers, parents and community.
What relevant experience do you have? I have served on the Alcoa school board for 19 years, as chairman for five and vice chair for 10, providing strong leadership and raising expectations and accountability. The last 10 years Alcoa’s graduation rate has been 98.54%, one of the highest in Tennessee. In 2015, 100% graduated. ACT scores are above the state and national average. In 2015 Alcoa was Tennessee School Boards Association’s High School of the Year. I was on the construction committee of the high school, delivered on time, under budget and without raising taxes. We implemented drug testing for new employees and random testing of students. I participate in annual TSBA trainings, and I have attained Level 4 of the 5 core modules.
Why should voters elect you? My first priority is giving the students the best education and experience possible, and to give the students and teachers all they need to be the best that they can be. Under my term, Alcoa schools continue to grow due to our academics, career and technical education, focusing on industry certifications, HVAC, health science (CNA, EMT), extracurricular and athletic programs for students. I truly care about the well-being of each student and the tradition of Alcoa City Schools. I have an open door policy for students, teachers, administrators, parents and citizens.
What makes you different from the other candidates running for office?
My heart and soul is totally in this for the kids, giving them the best education possible. I have 19 years of experience that shows I do not have a personal agenda. I have earned Level IV out of V TSBA Boardsmanship. I have respect for our director of schools, other board members, faculty, students and parents. I’m a great listener. I have integrity. I am honest and fair. I believe Alcoa will continue to be one of the top schools in the state if we continue to set high expectations of our staff and our students. My priority is graduating competitive students ready to meet the world when they leave AHS.
Marsh's experience was edited to comply with word count guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.