Members of the Alcoa Board of Education nodded Tuesday, March 22, when someone raised concern about the potential impact of development and annexation on the city’s schools.
Ingrid Haun of Louisville said she was disappointed that during an Alcoa Planning Commission meeting last week there was no discussion of the impact on schools when it voted unanimously to recommend annexing 250 acres between Wildwood Road, Peery Road and the Little River into the city.
Citing other developments already underway in the city with apartments and condominiums, she said that she is concerned about crowding in the schools and the impact on students and teachers.
“I feel like there’s a disconnect between what’s happening building wise, residential growth, versus what the schools may be going through,” said Haun, who told the board her daughter had attended Alcoa City Schools.
“We’re very aware,” Chairwoman Julie Rochelle said, thanking Haun for her remarks during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting.
Board member James Kirk also thanked her when he spoke at the end of the meeting.
Kirk said it has been six years since he retired as a principal. “When I left the middle school our biggest class was 125, and my grandson is in a class now of over 180,” Kirk said. “That’s too many kids for where they are and what they’ve got. I’ve got a real concern about that.”’
Rochelle said, “Our schools are getting full, and we know that, and we have expressed that to the city. They know it, and so we’ve done everything we can.”
“If I had a magic wand I’d build a whole bunch of school buildings, because we need them,” Rochelle said.
ACS began talking in 2017 about renovating and expanding its intermediate school, as well as fixing a structural problem, but the project was delayed because the city said funding was not available.
Construction is now underway for an addition to Alcoa Intermediate School, which is scheduled to be complete next year, but that doesn’t include renovating existing classrooms or fixing the structural issue, which is being monitored by an engineer.
The Alcoa Board of Commissioners is expected to consider at its April meeting the proposed annexation of the Perry and Norton properties, which combined equal 250 acres.
