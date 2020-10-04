The Alcoa Board of Education is guaranteed to have at least one new member after the Nov. 3 election, with three seats up and only two incumbents seeking reelection.
Six candidates are running and the top three vote-getters will be elected to the school board. Their responses to candidate questionnaires follow.
Early voting will be Oct. 14-29.
