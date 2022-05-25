The Alcoa Board of Education voted, 3-2, on Tuesday, May 24, to raise Director Becky Stone’s annual salary to $140,000 starting July 1.
Even the board members who voted against the budget amendment providing the raise, Brandy Bledsoe and Jim Kirk, said they didn’t have a problem Stone receiving more money but how the process was handled.
Public school board members aren’t allowed to discuss budget matters with each other outside of public meetings. Board Chairwoman Julie Rochelle talked with Finance Director Tom Shamblin when he was working on the 2022-23 budget, and he included raising Stone’s salary to $150,000 in the draft presented to the full board this month.
Board members delayed passing the general purpose budget last week to deal with the director’s salary.
At the called meeting this week, board member Steve Marsh apologized for not having realized before last week’s work session and meeting that the raise for Stone appeared twice in the book of materials school board members received May 13. “I want to apologize because I didn’t do my job,” he said.
Kirk also said as a relatively new board member, “I probably didn’t do my due diligence.” He also said he talked to the Tennessee School Boards Association and felt training for new board members had been poor.
Stone asked Shamblin to prepare a draft budget amendment for this week’s meeting that would have held her salary to $122,412 next year, the 1% raise her contract required.
“I didn’t ask for a raise,” Stone told the board. “I don’t do this for the money, never have done it for the money. I made my peace with that a long time ago when I chose to go into education. This is definitely mission work and a calling.”
“I do what I do because I love my teachers. I do what I do because I love the kids,” she said.
Board member Mike Brown noted that in the past year the board has approved raises for custodians, substitutes, cafeteria workers, teachers and even coaches in the 2022-23 budget. “Every bit of that is well deserved,” he said.
After studying the director salaries in comparable districts, he said, “I don’t have a doubt that fair market value for Director Stone is above $121,000.”
Brown also said the board has approved spending for items not as important as employees. “I spent $170,000 on lights for the football field and didn’t hear a word,” he said, noting that revenue comes from different sources.
The most important thing the board invests in is people, he said, telling his fellow board members he would have a hard time voting for the budget without a raise for Stone above the 1% her contract required..
Based on salaries in comparable systems, Brown proposed raising her salary to $140,000 and increasing the annual raise amount to 2%.
When Kirk questioned changing Stone’s four-year contract midway through, the school board’s attorney, John Owings, explained the existing contract does allow a change in compensation.
Rochelle said that the consultant the board had hired in 2019 to help find the successor to retiring Director Brian Bell said then the Alcoa director’s salary was too low. While money was tight before, she said, “We are in a different position now.”
Marsh said he respected what Stone had said but he disagreed. “I can’t set here and say that I can’t give her a raise,” he told the other board members.
Bell’s base pay was $108,217, and Stone was hired in 2020 at $120,000. The draft budget Shamblin prepared would have made her base pay $150,000.
“I feel like in a two year span a $42,000 raise is a whole lot of money,” Bledsoe said.
Before the vote, Stone said, “I would like my board to all be supportive of whatever happens.”
However, she did say the Alcoa director’s pay has been behind, just like its staring pay for teachers.
The 2022-23 budget the board passed Tuesday, May 24, will raise starting pay for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience by $11,425, to $50,000, with smaller raises at the top of the teacher pay scale.
“The people that are getting less are the top paid educators in the state of Tennessee,” Stone said. “They already are at the top and have been for a while.”
Speaking of Bell’s pay, she said, “I don’t know any other person in the state of Tennessee that would have done his job for the money he did it for.”
Before the board voted, she said, “I would like for my board to all be supportive of whatever happens,” and she would be happy with the 1% raise.
“Tonight, I’d like to get home to my family,” Stone said nearly 40 minutes into the discussion.
Rochelle, Brown and Marsh voted against the proposal to hold Stone’s raise to 1%, making her salary $122,412. The same three voted for the subsequent motion to raise her pay to $140,000 and increase her annual raise to 2%.
Then the board unanimously passed the $26,788 million general purpose school budget, which includes a 3% raise for employees not certified to teach, such as custodians and cafeteria workers.
After the votes Bledsoe said, “I love Becky.” However, she said Stone should have come to the board and discussed a raise with all of them.
Shamblin, who was ACS director before Bell, said directors advocate for everybody else, not themselves.
“I”m not against the raise at all,” Kirk said. “I’m against the process and the way it went dow.”
In comments at the beginning of the meeting Tamara Griffin said she had no problem with Stone getting a raise but said there should have been more discussion about altering the pay in the middle of her contract. Griffin also said school board members shouldn’t have been hesitant to discuss the issue in earlier meetings.
“Those hard conversations, that’s what you’re elected to do,” she said. “If you’re not comfortable asking the hard and difficult questions, then I need to question whether or not this is the position you need to be in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.