Alcoa City Schools Board of Education in a split vote Thursday, April 6, raised tuition from $1,000 to $1,200. At the same time, the board kept the perk for part-time and full-time city and school employees the same, which splits tuition in half and will raise the fee to send their children by $100.
Board members Jim Kirk and Steve Marsh voted against the tuition increase, while Julie Rochelle, Brandy Bledsoe and Mike Brown voted in favor.
Marsh kicked off discussion before the vote by asking why tuition should be raised — he had made the direction of his vote clear before it was taken.
The last time tuition raised was in 2018 from $700 to $1,000.
Director of Schools Becky Stone said tuition feeds into an account to pay for tests students take in preparation for college. And funds may be used for inexpensive additional needs like tables or chairs.
“That’s not a reason why to raise it necessarily,” Stone said, “but I can tell you that’s where the monies go, and I can tell you with increased enrollment, that cost gets greater every year because we have more students participating in those things.”
Hiking tuition will increase earnings by $58,200. Data included in notes for Thursday’s board meeting show that as of April, 96 tuition students pay half price and 243 pay full tuition.
Board members noted ACS will continue to decrease enrollment spots for tuition students each year, lessening how much schools earn from fees. Marsh said city administration has warned that schools may not have space for tuition students after new development in city limits increases enrollment within a few years.
Regardless of students’ home addresses and tuition fees, which Marsh said he believed was started to offset not paying city property taxes, every student counts toward the state school funding formula that allots ACS money each year.
Behind the vote
Kirk reiterated throughout the meeting, as he also stated in a recent work session, tuition students are in the top tier of academic performance and an increase could turn them away.
“What they bring to us is much more valuable than charging them $200,” he said.
Bledsoe said a $200 increase is unlikely to turn a student away if the student or parents want more rigorous academic standards. Even with the increase, ACS’s tuition is a fraction of what neighboring school systems charge, she added.
Brown broke the increase down by months schools are in session — $20 each for 10 months.
Marsh advocated for making the cost of tuition even across the board, but Bledsoe said a $200 increase for others is better than a $700 increase for teachers. She and other board members added that half-off tuition is a good benefit to attract teachers.
Director Stone said the board may in the future want to look at changing policy to be more specific on which staff can claim half-off tuition, like limiting it to full-time employees only. She said some staff work less than 10 hours per week but are essentially guaranteed a tuition spot and are using a discount to send their children to ACS.
If a staff’s child falls below an academic standard, however, policy doesn’t require ACS keep the student.
