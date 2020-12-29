Alcoa leaders have granted a zoning exception to a 15-plus-acre Topside Road development that would comprise seven buildings and hundreds of apartments.
Alcoa Board of Zoning Appeals’ recent and final meeting of 2020 saw members approve a request for a special exception from architect Dan Brittain to allow Topside OZ II LLC to develop 226 apartments at the intersection of McBath and Topside roads.
The land — two parcels next to Topside Wine & Spirits and called the “McBath Family Farm” in BZA notes — is zoned as a general business district and required the exception to allow residences there.
A similar request came to the board in July 2018, when the apartments were initially proposed.
Since then, the property was sold, but the original owners wanted to build something similar on the property, BZA notes state.
More than two years later, the approval they received expired.
“Considering the commercialization of land that is expected to continue within this developing area,” those notes stated, “it is in the opinion of staff that the proposed multi-family development could serve as a transitional use near the city’s urban growth edge.”
Planning staff also is in the process of requesting a traffic study for the area.
Designs show the gated collection of apartment buildings would be three and four stories tall, with 459 parking spaces, a clubhouse, a playground, a dog park and seven garage buildings, with access from Topside and McBath roads.
Michelle Mokry, a Knoxville-based architect who is working with the project, said during the Dec. 17 BZA meeting that the apartments would include 80 one-bedroom, 112 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom units.
Board member John Rochelle asked Alcoa City Planner Jeremy Pearson during the meeting what was near the proposed development.
Pearson said existing businesses included a Weigel’s, the liquor store, Life Care Center of Blount County, Alcoa Good Times Inc. and Accenture, which is across Pellissippi Parkway; but he also noted what the area’s future could look like.
“We feel that this will become a horizontal mixed-use node with various services,” Pearson said.
Moments after the BZA meeting ended, Alcoa Planning Commission in another meeting approved requests from yet another developer to annex a total 25.5 acres into the city across Topside Road from the planned apartments, behind the Weigel’s at 2024 Topside Road.
Development plans there have yet to be announced publicly.
Property owner Jim Doss didn’t elaborate on the project, though he attended the meeting, and said “We’re happy with what’s going on.”
