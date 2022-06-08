Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
The FreedomFest Celebration in the City of Alcoa is cancelled this year due to construction projects impeding parking, traffic and walkability of Springbrook Road, a release from the city states.
Alcoa Intermediate School expansion, final repairs for Marconi Blvd and maintenance on the Greenway Trail are ongoing this summer.
A list of the city’s fireworks ordinance is also included in the release.
It states that fireworks are legal to use or explode on July 3, July 4, Dec. 31 or Jan. 1, but not any other date during any given year.
Hours to use or explode fireworks are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., except New Year’s Day, which is 1 a.m.
It is unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks onto someone else’s property unless permission is obtained from the owner or occupant.
Within 600 feet of any church, hospital, funeral home and public or private school, fireworks cannot be exploded or ignited, nor within 200 feet of a place where fireworks are stored or sold.
Lastly, it is unlawful to ignite or discharge a firework from within a vehicle, as well as for someone to place or throw an ignited firework into a vehicle, at or near people.
