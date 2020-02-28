Alcoa’s famous Independence Day celebration is no longer on the city’s event schedule in 2020.
FreedomFest will not happen this summer, City Manager Mark Johnson announced in Friday’s city manager briefing, a decision born out of heavy road construction in Duck Pond area starting in the spring and summer months.
After the announcement, Johnson asked commissioners if they wanted to bring it to a vote. They said no and the decision was immediately approved.
Construction on several roads is the main drive behind canceling the event, Johnson said.
The Hunt Road bridge is closing at the beginning of June, Marconi Boulevard — a renaming and extension of Associates Boulvard that will run past the high school — is set to begin in May and Faraday Street extension efforts may also begin in June.
“Bottom line is, people could probably drift in there slowly like they’re doing now,” Jonson told commissioners, “but getting them all out, it’d be a nightmare. There’s just no way to do it.”
In an official press release, Johnson explained the specifics behind the move.
“Two major city construction projects are set to begin shortly,” he said. “The first (is) the construction of Marconi Boulevard running from Tesla Boulevard, passing the Duck Pond and ending at a new round-about at Edison and Springbrook Road. The second will be the complete reconstruction of Faraday Street from Mill Street to Tesla.”
Johnson said those two Alcoa projects coupled with the June 1 planned demolition of the Hunt Road bridge — part of TDOT’s Alcoa Highway project — will make it virtually impossible for the existing road network to handle the volumes of traffic generated by the FreedomFest celebration.
Cancellation of the event could also save the city some money. Alcoa’s 2020 budge proposed spending $93,000 on the fireworks extravaganza, an increase of $20,000 from the 2018 event.
In the press release, the city expressed hopes FreedomFest will return to Alcoa in 2021.
Johnson said he believed the last time the celebration was cancelled was during the Great Recession.
