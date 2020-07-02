Alcoa is celebrating a quarter-century of curbside recycling, the city announced Thursday.
Initiated in 1992 with a drop-off location at the intersection of Springbrook Road and East Edison Street, recycling evolved to a curbside pickup system in 1995. Since then, city services have helped residents responsibly dispose of junk mail, office paper, file folders, corrugated cardboard, boxboard, plastic bags and phone books.
During the past year alone, Alcoa officials said the city recycled 380 tons of material diverted from the Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County Landfill.
Recycling efforts in Alcoa have not only extended the life of the landfill, they also have reduced the cost of waste collection by 50%, a rate that has held steady since 1995, according to city officials.
“Recycling in Alcoa has been met with great success and acceptance by its citizens," Public Works & Engineering Director Shane Snoderly said in a statement. "Alcoa’s residents continue to demonstrate increased environmental stewardship while leading their neighbors in Blount County and throughout most of East Tennessee.”
