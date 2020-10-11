There are five candidates running for two Alcoa City Commission seats. Commissioner since 2016 and vice mayor since 2018, Jim Buchanan — who did not respond to phone and email requests to submit a candidate profile — will try and keep his seat. Ken White, commissioner since 2008, did not seek reelection.
Stephen Biggar
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Retired from the city of Alcoa
Office sought: Alcoa City Commission
Brief biographical info: Moved to Blount County in 1973 and graduated Everett High School in 1977, married Kathy Shumer Biggar in 1978. My son’s name is Brett Biggar (married to Cynthia Biggar, two granddaughters, Marley and Maya, worked for city of Alcoa 38 years (32 in supervision) and retired in 2015, served the past two years on Alcoa Industrial Development Board and served more than 10 years on the nominating committee for Alcoa Employees Municipal Credit Union.
Why are you running for this position? To serve the citizens of the city of Alcoa
What relevant experience do you have? During my 38 years at the city of Alcoa I served on many committees and worked on many projects with other departments including Alcoa City Schools. I held several officer positions for the Southeastern Supervising Conference.
Why should voters elect you? They should elect me because I have a lot of experience and knowledge working in city government and I wish to continue serving the citizens of Alcoa.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? My experience in city government and the number of years serving in it are what make me stand out.
Tracey Cooper
Political affiliation: Independent
Occupation: Retail management
Office sought: Alcoa City Commission
Brief biographical info: Married to Bud Cooper 31 years, daughter is Victoria Cooper, son and daughter-in-law are Kevin and Lane Cooper, godson Adarian “AJ” Love, father Larry Chambers, grandchildren Danica, 10, Cameron, 7, and Waylon, 2.
Why are you running for this position? I believe I can be a positive and productive member of this commission. I have always been a part of Alcoa. I simply want every citizen to have the best life we can provide them as a community.
What relevant experience do you have? I have been in retail management for over 30 years. I have been blessed to spend the last 20 years working at Calloway Oil/EZ Stop. I have successfully worked with people from all walks of life. Understanding budgets, time-management and communication skills are first and foremost to be successful in any business. Volunteering through the schools athletic programs has helped me learn how to relate to many different people.
Why should voters elect you? I will ask for their opinions. If I get elected to this seat I will ask for many different perspectives on major decisions. Commissioners are suppose to be the voice of our city. I may do town meetings or go through neighborhoods to ask for input. I want to hear all citizens’ concerns to be a more effective commissioner.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I would be coming into the city commission with a working insight into several departments my family has served in Alcoa. I believe I can make a difference. I observe. I listen. I am proactive and resourceful. I bring new insight and ideals to anything I become a part of. I believe everyone’s perspective and opinions are valuable.
Joshua Gregory
Political affiliation: Democrat
Occupation: Project manager in software development
Office sought: Alcoa City Commission
Brief biographical info: I graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan University in 2013 and I then began to work with youth through fitness and mentorship. I’ve been a high school coach at several schools in multiple sports. My passion is to teach youth that their efforts directly influence the results that they will receive.
Why are you running for this position? I want to help ensure Alcoa continues to thrive as a city and community. I will advocate for Alcoa to ensure the city keeps its family-centric roots as the city grows.
What relevant experience do you have? I’ve been a leader with a focus in youth-mentorship. I ran for State House in 2018.
Why should voters elect you? I’m a natural-born leader. When I see issues in the system, I develop evidence-based solutions and I implement those solutions.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? What makes me different is my ability to evaluate, think and seek high-quality information before acting. I bring a fresh approach to the community and municipality issues and agendas as a person of the the information age.
Harry Grothjahn
Age: Same as President Trump, Same as President Trump, 74
Political affiliation: Christian conservative
Occupation: General Manager, WBCR 1470
Office sought: Alcoa City Commission
Brief biographical info: Father, career Navy, veteran of the U.S. Army, graduate of Wofford College with an Associate of Business in Political Science, married Freida Potter in Blount County in 1981 and became a permanent resident, personal financial planner for IDS/American Express, 33rd instructor qualified to teach Larry Burkett’s Christian Financial Concepts, General Manager WBCR 1470, first broadcaster to audio stream in 1998, first broadcaster to simulcast two high school football games live with audio/video in 2006 and the first to use a telephone to broadcast to listeners in 2010.
Why are you running for this position? A $2.9 million increase in property tax revenue was collected in fiscal year 2019- 2020 to meet a $1.3 million budget shortfall. I wrote Mayor Abbott in July 2019 before the vote to increase the tax rate in a reappraisal year with a $77 million increase in real property assessment value for Alcoa, since the previous certified tax rate assessment. After the 47-cent property tax increase over the certified tax rate was voted in at $2.27. I wrote again asking for facts to report for WBCR’s news because I did not want to report Alcoa decided to match the Maryville property tax rate.
What relevant experience do you have? My 10 years as a personal financial planner with IDS American Express and general manager for 26 years for WBCR 1470 has trained me to pray for the best and plan for the worst, and with the leadership of our creator/redeemer we will adapt and overcome.
Why should voters elect you? The voters should elect me because in July this year I emailed Mayor Abbott suggesting that Alcoa use some of the COVID-19 financial recovery grant money to give a 20% property tax credit to those local small businesses forced to close 10 weeks by Gov. Bill Lee’s executive orders. The city would not lose anything because the grant was un-budgeted so it could pay for those closed businesses property taxes. Besides, the city had collected almost $3 million in property taxes to cover a $1.3 million “claimed shortfall.” Mayor Abbott called me a week later to say the city would use the grant money to “buy pavement.”
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? Having proven how to do more with less for 25 years in an industry that is shrinking (AM radio media) my experience and leadership have all uniquely qualified me for the challenges ahead.
