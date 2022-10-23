Alcoa City Council
One incumbent and four new candidates are running for three open seats on the Alcoa Board of Commissioners.
Stephen Biggar
Occupation: Retired from City Of Alcoa
Biographical Info: Resident of Blount County since 1973. Graduate of Everett High School 1977. Resident of Alcoa City since 1994. Employed by City Of Alcoa for 38 years. Presently serving on the Alcoa Industrial Board for the past four years. Presently serving on the City of Alcoa Credit Union Municipal Nominating Committee. Married to Kathy Shumer Biggar. Son and daughter-in-law Brett and Cynthia Biggar and Granddaughters Marley and Maya Biggar.
Why are you running for this position? The City Of Alcoa gave me a Great career and I wish to serve the citizens and employees of the City Of Alcoa.
What relevant experience do you have? During my 38 plus years with the City Of Alcoa I was able to work with many departments within the city on projects including all Utilities, Police, Fire, Schools, City Credit Union and City Administration during a period of years when the City was growing at a fast rate.
Why should voters elect you? I have gained a lot of experience over my thirty two years in supervision working with the City Administration and employees within the city.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? My experience working for a long number of years within the City government.
Josh Blair
Occupation: Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant/Director of BCSO Regional Police Academy
Biographical Info: I am a Blount County native, graduated Heritage High School in 1997. Attended Pellissippi State and Maryville College. I started as a reserve deputy for BCSO in 1999. In 2001, I started full-time with Townsend Police Department and returned to BCSO in 2004. I was promoted to Academy Training Director and Lieutenant Supervisor of Training. My wife Bethany and I have two daughters, Evie and Macie, who attend Alcoa Schools. In 2013, we moved to Alcoa for the schools and community. I enjoy coaching, traveling, camping and classic cars and serve on the board of directors for Haven House.
Why are you running for this position? For the past 20 years, I’ve served my community in a law enforcement capacity. This is a new chapter of service for me. I’ve always had an interest in local politics, so to be able to serve and be involved is two-fold. I was raised with the impression that local government impacts your life the most. In recent years, I have seen some of our local officials run roughshod over the voices of a majority of voters. I feel it’s time to bring the voice of the people back to the commission and restore proper checks and balances.
What relevant experience do you have? I believe my service to this community is my biggest attribute. For the past 20 years I’ve served my community as a deputy sheriff with pride and honor. In that service, I’ve served in several leadership positions both formal and informal, but being a commissioner is more than being a leader. It should be about serving for the greater good of all. In today’s political climate, I feel that the art of serving or representing has been forgotten. My greatest skill is being able to connect with people and empathize with their needs to reach and to resolve a problem.
Why should voters elect you? I am a resident that has spent my life working with the community and for the community. I am dedicated to helping Alcoa move forward into a brighter future for its citizens and be accountable to the voice of the people.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? The biggest difference between myself and other candidates is I have no agenda. I have never been employed by the city nor had any discrepancies with the city. I have nothing to gain by seeking election. I am merely running to serve the people and help Alcoa grow in a positive way that benefits everyone. I ask to serve for the greater good of Alcoa and its people.
Eddie Hall
Occupation: Process Engineering
Biographical Info: I am a lifelong Alcoa resident who grew up on Birch street in the Springbrook community. I have been married to my wife Jill for 18 years and we have 3 children. Chelsea, Caleb and Jacob. We are all Alcoa Alumni and reside in the City of Alcoa with the exception of Jacob who resides in Nashville. We have an awesome grandson Brooks and another grandson on the way in March thanks to Caleb and his wife Elly. I am blessed to have the full support of my Family and friends while I seek this office.
Why are you running for this position? For me it’s about a genuine love for my City. I have always been interested in local government and how it functions. We are experiencing the fastest growth our city has seen since its inception and I want to make sure the taxpayers’ concerns are being considered when decisions are being made about future development and infrastructure upgrades. We have a beautiful thriving city with great public services and a great school system. I want to make sure it stays that way with well managed and controlled growth so we can maintain that small town appeal that we all enjoy.
What relevant experience do you have? I have 8 years of experience as a District route supervisor managing an annual budget with 12 routes exceeding 7 million in annual sales. I have 7 years of experience working in a team environment on multiple large scale projects maintaining a budget on my part of the project while meeting stringent deadlines. I have 3 years of experience as a Co-leader on multiple large scale projects with multi million dollar budgets while meeting stringent deadlines.
Why should voters elect you? Because I am trustworthy, honest and hard working. I will always listen to my constituents and make sure we address any concerns they may have. I may not do what is popular but I will always do what is right for our city. I will work hard to represent ALL of the citizens of Alcoa.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? What I will tell you is that I am 100% invested in what is the absolute best for our city, the taxpayers and our employees. I want to see our city grow and reach its full potential, but at the same time I want to make sure the taxpayers are getting proper representation and things are being done with their best interest in mind. We have a great city with a great school system, great employees and great citizens. I want to work hard to keep it that way. Go Tornadoes!!
Jim Hammontree
Biographical Info: I served the U.S. Army and achieved rank of First Lieutenant. I was commissioned a Second Lieutenant by completing requirements of the infantry Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, GA. I worked as Recreation Superintendent for the City of Belleville, IL for eight years. I was the Recreation Director at the Tennessee School in Knoxville for two years. I worked 20 years for the Tennessee State Parks and six years for Parks & Rec Technical Advisory Services. My job titles included Recreation Director, Recreation Specialist, Recreation Consultant and Grants Specialist. I possess a B.S. and two M.S. degrees.
Why are you running for this position? To stop annexation of additional property. A cost benefit analysis must be conducted before annexation. Establish Commission Districts because the City of Alcoa has grown too large to have at-large voting for the City Commission and School Board. Three City Commissioners live within walking distance of my residence. People living in Rock Garden, Topside Road and West Hunt Road have taxation without representation. Term limits must be implemented with a maximum of two terms. Commissioners cannot move to a different district and run again. I intend to make sure that the City of Alcoa government is transparent and fiscally responsible.
What relevant experience do you have? The vast majority of my work experience has been in local and state governments. I know how the government is supposed to work and I have been responsible for writing worker and participant manuals. Policy writing is also an experience that I have and that pertains to being an Alcoa City Commissioner. I served one term as a Blount County Commissioner. Then, I ran for the position of Blount County Mayor and received 31% of the vote.
Why should voters elect you? I am a conservative and my conservative values will influence how I vote. Also, I will be their representative and will solicit their input regarding action to be taken by the Alcoa City Commission. Other than the incumbent, most likely I am the only candidate that attends City of Alcoa Commission meetings.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I have never worked full-time for the City of Alcoa, so I will not favor one department over another. I have extensive experience working for government agencies at the local and state levels. My formal education is extensive, which means that I enjoy learning. I will be an Alcoa City Commissioner who studies the issues in order to vote appropriately.
Tanya H. Martin
Occupation: Retired Manager for California State Automobile Association
Biographical Info: I was born and raised in Alcoa, the oldest of Freddie and Cecil (Chief) Henderson’s five children. I have three children and nine grandchildren. I attended Charles M. Hall School and was among 15 to integrate Alcoa High School, graduating in 1965. I was area manager for CSAA in San Jose, CA, and transferred to Las Vegas, NV, to oversee six offices and a combined budget of over 15 million. I was selected to the President’s Circle, consisting of the top 10 offices in the company. I am a member of St. Paul A. M. E. Zion Church in Maryville.
Why are you running for this position? I am seeking re-election because I have a vested interest in shaping the vision and future of Alcoa and because I love the people who make this City a great place to live. My time as a commissioner was interrupted due to the Pandemic. We lost valuable time, revenue, and resources. I want to continue serving this great City’s citizens and see several projects initiated at the beginning of my term completed.
What relevant experience do you have? I bring over 25 years of corporate experience solving challenges, bringing people together, managing a multi-million dollar budget, and building relationships across differences to do what is in the best interest of everyone I am elected to represent. In my role as commissioner, I have learned so much, and I continue to educate myself on what it takes to meet all my constituents’ specific needs while respecting the budget.
Why should voters elect you? I sincerely desire to serve everyone regardless of race, gender identity, or social or economic status. During my tenure, I have represented the City of Alcoa with compassion, empathy, integrity, honesty, respect, and common sense. I will continue to work hard to listen to the needs of the people and do what is right for our City. I would love an opportunity to serve another term and continue doing everything possible to make this the “Best Little Town” in the country.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I don’t think I am that different from other candidates because I believe we all want what is best for the City of Alcoa, but if re-elected, I promise to continue to ask hard questions and hold people accountable. I don’t pretend to have all the answers, so I am always willing to listen to different perspectives and work with others to find the best solutions. I am not afraid of challenges, don’t take the path of least resistance, and I will vote “no” if a proposal or initiative does not align with the vision and goals of our City.
