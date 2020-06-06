In response to citizen concerns over the impact of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s upcoming Hunt Road closure, Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson released a statement explaining how the city is preparing for the closing.
“The city has made arrangements to keep emergency response time and public services uninterrupted by providing additional staffing where needed,” Johnson said in the statement. “An emergency vehicle crossing will be established on Alcoa Highway at Cusick Road. Motorists are requested to adhere to construction speed limits and be aware of emergency vehicles entering the highway at that location.”
Once the closure starts on June 13, traffic will be monitored throughout the city with adjustments in traffic patterns and signal timing being made as necessary.
Johnson went on to acknowledge the project will be an adjustment for many and a short-term inconvenience over the six months while the new bridge is being torn down and rebuilt.
”We ask everyone to exercise patience and caution during this time when traveling near or through the construction area,” he added.
TDOT officials say Hunt Road Will be closed until December.
The department posted this video explainer for people driving in the area showing detour routes eastbound and westbound on Alcoa highway.
(1) comment
Guess this story beats out WWII vets and D-Day. Pathetic.
Go ahead come at me.
David Westerling
