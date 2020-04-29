Budget season is bringing some drastic changes to the city of Alcoa this spring as its current city manager is retaining his position and around $1 million in COVID-19 losses loom.
The virus has created a new fiscal situation for the city, one that has not only played a part in sealing City Manager Mark Johnson’s commitment to stay on for at least another year: It also will mean no cost-of-living increases for employees this year. That’s because current projections show the city will lose more than $1 million between sales tax and property tax revenue because of COVID-19’s impact on the economy.
Projections had the city receiving around $11 million in property taxes in fiscal 2020.
Johnson said it has been at least a couple years since the city has not raised pay for the next year’s budget.
“It took us a while getting over the recession (so) that we were able to increase salaries,” he said, noting the city recently had a compensation study completed but whose data might be “invalidated” because of the virus.
Alcoa has not needed to lay off or furlough employees and does not plan to, Johnson said.
“Worst case is, people will be really happy to have the job that they had before COVID-19 hit and be happy to have the same salary,” he said.
Stalled budget
Part of the reason there will be no new raises is because, essentially, there will be no new budget. The city will not meet as planned on May 15 for a budget retreat and, indefinitely, the 2021 budget will be a “continuation” budget.
Johnson said there are a few purchases that need to be made but otherwise, nothing is going to significantly change about the budget in the near future.
“If nothing is changing, there’s not a whole lot to talk about at this point,” he added.
That’s part of the reason leaders will not be meeting — that and Johnson said the city was trying to keep people socially distanced. Under Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order, prohibition of gathered groups over 10 people is still in effect. Johnson said he would probably do a briefing in May via Zoom to inform commissioners of the new budget status quo.
Anything new beyond standard replacement of equipment — Johnson mentioned street sweeper, police vehicles and a few capital expenditures — is being planned for now.
Johnson continues role
Johnson was set to leave his position as city manager before the beginning of July 2020. Now he says he’s going to stay on, a decision he’s been working with throughout the year.
“We’re definitely going to plan for trying to identify somebody (to fill the position) over the course of the next year,” Johnson said, adding he was “still having fun” and that he didn’t want to leave a government adjusting to new leadership during this time.
This will be Johnson’s 21st year with the city.
Big projects on the horizon like development and roads at the Springbrook Farm development have not been put on hold in the meantime. Money to fund the Marconi Boulevard and Faraday Street extensions already has been budgeted and those projects are still slated to begin by early summer.
The city also has spent some money on drainage designs for Springbrook Farm, a project its developers will ultimately pay to implement but which is crucial to roads the city wants to build.
Johnson said the city could move toward a more traditional budget process as soon as the “dust” from the virus settles.
“I think people realize that the world’s not ending,” he said. “The zombies aren’t taking over. ... There will be an end to this. The good thing is there’s not really a problem in the economy. There’s this little microscopic bug out there that hopefully once we conquer it, hopefully we can switch the lights back on and people will be back in business.”
