With heavy equipment moving dirt nearby, city and school officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for a $17.3 million addition to Alcoa Intermediate School.
“We are so excited; this has been a long time coming,” Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone said, thanking the Alcoa Board of Commissioners and City Manager Mark Johnson for providing the funding for the first phase of work on the school.
“We’re extremely proud that we are finally getting started,” Mayor Clint Abbott agreed.
The goal is to complete the 14 new classrooms and cafeteria by spring 2023, so work began as soon as all the official documents were in place, during this month’s fall break. A strip of dirt on the AIS parking lot served for the ceremony.
Alcoa Board of Education Chairwoman Julie Rochelle noted the board began planning for the expansion four years ago, and she recognized the work of Stone, former Director Brian Bell, the Lewis Group Architects and Barry Brooke of Lawler Wood LLC for shepherding the project to this point.
“Blount Excavating and Joseph Construction will provide a beautiful building for the students,” she said.
Former Principal Michelle Knight, now supervisor of grades K-5 for the district, said staff members were talking about their vision for the school since before it split from the elementary school in 2015. Citing innovation and high standards in the school and district, she said, “I’m just really happy that we’re going to do it with a little more elbow room.”
Vision, history
Bell said during the planning stages of the project, “Michelle was passionate, and she was driven, and she was tenacious ... when she talked about classrooms and the instructional design and collaboration spaces and the need for a gym and the need for a cafeteria. It was contagious.”
“When the school’s done, when it’s 100% done and you walk through the halls and you see all the cool stuff, it was her ideas,” said Bell, who now serves as an educational consultant for the Lewis Group.
The design also was inspired by the Bassel School, which opened in 1923 and served grades one-eight until it closed in 1971. But Bell said the addition also has some elements from a gymnasium and auditorium designed in 1945 but never built, in the doorways and typeface to be used for the school name.
Those blueprints were discovered in the basement of Alcoa’s Educator Support Center, and Bell said the addition will give those architects “just a little canvas to show their skill.”
Cracks remain
During a meeting that followed the ceremony, the school board approved a contract with S&ME Inc. to monitor cracks in the original building, which opened in 2002 as Alcoa Middle School.
Cracks began appearing in 2015, and some windows developed gaps up to 2 inches wide. An inspection later found some construction on the building didn’t match the original architectural plans.
However, the school board voted in September 2017 to delay spending an estimated $540,000 to fix structural problem in the school, expecting that work to be done along with renovation to the building and the addition.
A structural engineer was to monitor the situation quarterly, but school officials said that work had lapsed in the past year or so.
