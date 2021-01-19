The Alcoa Board of Education passed on first reading Tuesday a policy for handling students at risk of suicide both attending classes in person and during remote learning.
“We’ve implemented a lot of these procedures already,” including annual training for all employees, Director Becky Stone told the school board before its unanimous vote.
The new policy, recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association, begins by encouraging students to report if they or a friend is feeling suicidal and includes the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).
The policy outlines requirements for supervising the student and contacting emergency services and family members, or if family contact could result in further risk, law enforcement and the Department of Children’s Services.
Before the student returns to school, the family is to provide documentation that the child has received mental health care. At school the principal is to designate someone to periodically check in with the student.
In the event of a student suicide, the policy calls for a crisis-management plan that includes providing information and counseling, if needed.
Before the vote, board member Jim Kirk cited his longtime experience as principal at Alcoa Middle School and how emotional and volatile students can be when he said, “I don’t think the guidance counselor needs to be teaching classes,” to ensure availability when individual students need them.
Stone, who was a middle school guidance counselor in Blount County Schools before going into administration, agreed that counselors have a lot to do these days but noted Cherokee Health Systems also provides counseling to students. Later she explained that Alcoa also has plans for someone to cover a class if the counselor is needed elsewhere.
“There are a lot of resources available to students now,” Stone told the board members. “Now, we still need more, because mental health is up and out the roof, so I will never say we have enough mental health resources.”
Currently Alcoa High has two school counselors, and the district’s three other schools each has one.
With precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Cherokee Health currently is providing telehealth services instead of meeting with students in the school buildings.
“It will be even better when they can come back in person,” the director said.
During the meeting at Alcoa High School, the board also approved the second reading of nine policies, which covered topics including public records, internet use, religion in the curriculum, student medications and more.
Since returning from winter break, Alcoa has had no more than half its students on campus at a time, to provide greater distancing.
Because of that, Stone said, when five students last week tested positive for COVID-19, no others had to be quarantined.
