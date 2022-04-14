Keri Prigmore arrived for her interview to become the next director of Blount County Schools with a 90-day plan outlining her goals and strategies.
With speculation online about what she would do if hired, Prigmore wanted to be clear.
“I am someone that can work with someone who doesn’t like me, as easily as I can with someone that loves me,” she told the Blount County Board of Education members in answering their first question, about what she wanted them to know that wasn’t on her resume.
Prigmore said the school board may have heard from people who don’t think she’s a good fit to be the next director of BCS. “Maybe those people have never had a chance to meet me. They developed a perspective of me that was from Facebook or that someone has told them. Those people are welcome to come to my office just as anyone else,” she said.
“We have to come together, regardless of our viewpoints, because the main goal is to service the students, families and staff of Blount County,” Prigmore said.
“I don’t like to make assumptions about people. I like to get to know them for who they are,” she said. “When there’s division, it’s difficult to have growth.”
Throughout the hourlong interview Prigmore gave examples of her ability to communicate well, with teachers looking at test scores, students who don’t understand the need to be in school and frustrated parents, for example.
“We as teachers want parents and guardians to advocate for their children, but we get upset when they come to our doors cursing and screaming at us. We’ve got to remember that those parents are still advocating for their children,” she said, citing as one of her strengths the ability to work with people and focus on the main goal of helping a student.
Currently the director of attendance and coordinator of the Coordinated School Health program for Alcoa City Schools, Prigmore began her teaching career at Blount County’s Heritage Middle School in 2002, after being a teacher intern at Friendsville Elementary. In addition to teaching at Alcoa Middle School she has been an assessment coordinator and was director for four years of Alcoa’s alternative program, the Pershing Academy of Learning.
Prigmore described how she has mentored teachers and held a “Tornado University” after-school program to help parents understand math standards and be prepared to help their children.
She cited examples of engaging civic and faith-based groups to support students, the fire department for a health program and Family Promise when students are homeless. She stays up to date on what is being proposed in Nashville, talks with elected officials to advocate for schools and monitors emerging trends in other states.
Prigmore said she plans to continue being involved in local organizations, such as serving on the Blount Memorial Hospital Foundation board. “I think it is a duty to be active in your community,” she said.
“I have been a resident of Blount County for 47 years. This is my home today, and it will be my home tomorrow. I don’t ever see myself leaving,” she told the county school board.
When the board asked for an example of how she initiated positive change in the face of opposition, Prigmore talked about taking a role on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee at Alcoa City Schools at the request of the director, “even though I knew some of our co-workers, every time they hear the word diversity we kind of see a rolling of the eyes.”
Prigmore said that it surprises her that in the Blount County community, “We always want to talk about how we love people, but we don’t want to talk about diversity.”
To provide relevant professional development that staff could use inside and out of the classroom, Prigmore said, she built on earlier training by a consultant on biases and provided training on microaggressions, when people’s intentions don’t match their impact. “We have all committed these microagressions; it is not for a specific race or gender,” she said.
“I opened up their eyes to a different perspective on our personal actions and behaviors and how it may be hindering our relationship with students,” Prigmore said. “Our relationship with students, if it’s not right is going to hinder their achievement in the classroom. Our relationship with parents, if it’s not right is going to hinder their willingness to come and be involved and active.”
Based on individual feedback and survey results, she said, “It was an absolute success.”
Prigmore’s interview was moved up from the original schedule of April 18 after Allen Pratt, executive director of the National Rural Education Association, withdrew as a finalist. The board has not formally scheduled the date to vote on the person who will succeed Director Rob Britt, who is retiring in June, but earlier discussed meeting Monday, April 25.
Video of Prigmore’s interview is available through the Director Search section of the BCS website, www.blountk12.org, or at https://bit.ly/BCSPrigmore. Her 90-day plan is available on The Daily Times website with this article.
