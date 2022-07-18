Alcoa City Schools students began heading back to the classroom Monday, July 18, on a staggered schedule that will have everyone on campus at all four schools for the first time Friday, July 22.
Alcoa has a new principal this year at the elementary school, made last year’s interim assignments at the intermediate school official and welcomed a new assistant principal at the high school.
Jarrod Pendergraft is joining ACS as the elementary principal after serving as an assistant principal in Knoxville middle schools since 2018.
Pendergraft earned a bachelor’s degree in history with teacher licensure from Maryville College in 2007. He earned a master’s in education in 2018, followed by an educational specialist degree in 2019 and doctorate in education in 2020, all from Lincoln Memorial University.
He began his career as an eighth grade history teacher at Halls Middle School from 2008-17, and was seventh grade administrative assistant at South Doyle Middle School during the 2017-18 school year. After that he was an assistant principal at Powell and Northwest middle schools.
AIS
At Alcoa Intermediate School Tony Spears will continue as principal and Amber Harper as assistant principal, positions they took on an interim basis in the middle of the last school year.
Spears has 20 years of experience as an administrator and 25 in education, most recently as assistant principal at Alcoa High School before his appointment to AIS.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a specialization in human resources from East Tennessee State University before returning to earn a bachelor’s in education in 1995.
He earned a library science certification from Trevecca Nazarene University, then went to LMU for his master’s in education in 2001 and EdS in 2003.
Spears began as a library media specialist at Unicoi Middle School in 1997 and became an assistant principal there in 2001. He then served a year as library media specialist at Science Hill High before becoming an assistant principal there, 2003-11. He was associate principal at Science Hill’s Ninth Grade Academy from 2011-17.
Harper has worked for ACS since 2007, as a classroom teacher and then an instructional and intervention coach at the intermediate school.
She earned both her bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s in elementary education from the University of Tennessee, followed by an EdS from LMU.
Chad Deal comes to AHS as an assistant principal, a position he held at Maryville High School during the 2021-22 school year and at Clinton High School for five years before that.
Deal earned a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Technological University in 2007, followed by a master’s degree in 2011. He completed his EdS at UT in 2019.
Deal taught for six months at Clinch River Community School in 2008 before becoming a social studies teacher at Clinton Middle School and then Clinton High School, from 2008-16.
Blount County and Maryville City students will start their new school year the first week of August.
