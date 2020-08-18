Alcoa City Schools is accelerating its plan to bring students together on campus during the pandemic starting next week.
Although Alcoa had planned to continue through Sept. 4 splitting students into five groups, each on campus once a week, starting next week it will have only two groups, Director Becky Stone said during an online Board of Education meeting late Tuesday.
Traditional learners will be on campus either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday and learning digitally the other three days.
Her announcement came after principals said staff members have been conducting home visits for students who aren’t keeping up with commitments for learning while at home.
“The administrators and counselors have been burning up the roads doing home visits,” high school Principal Caleb Tipton told the board, saying it had been somewhat challenging to keep students plugged in to learning.
In a phone interview after the meeting, Stone said students may be completing work but not logging on to Zoom when they should for online classes. Working with school resource officers, administrators have been making home visits to clarify attendance requirements when students are learning at home. Students who fail to comply could be considered truant.
Although some people are eager for a more complete return to campus, Stone told the board, “Unfortunately our numbers are not real low in Blount County.”
On Aug. 18, the Tennessee Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 among children ages 5-18 in Blount County, for a total of 193 since it began tracking the figures.
That’s up from a total of 82 cases on July 22, when Alcoa became the first public school district in the county to resume classes on campus, followed by Blount County and Maryville a week later.
Stone said after the meeting that Alcoa has had only about four instances when it had to notify families to quarantine their students because of possible exposure at school to the coronavirus.
“I don’t make the decisions lightly, and I don’t make them alone,” Stone told the board, noting the goal is to keep students and staff safe. “Say prayers for us,” she said.
Football changes
Athletic Director Josh Stephens gave the board an overview of COVID-19 precautions that will be in place for the first Alcoa High School home football game, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, against Murfreesboro’s Blackman.
Only 2,500 tickets will be sold, a third of the usual number, to allow for distancing in the stands. Alcoa health science students will check temperatures at the gate, with faculty and law enforcement on hand.
Attendees will be required to wear masks when they enter, and announcements throughout the night will remind people to distance, Stephens said.
The same precautions will be in place at soccer and volleyball games.
The football game will be broadcast live on television at CW 20, online through NFHS and on the radio at WKVL. Tickets already are on sale at AHS and online at GoFan.co.
Seeking answers
Alcoa administrators said they have been told Gov. Bill Lee may be at the football game for the coin toss, and Stone said she’d like the opportunity to talk with the governor about some of the emails she has sent to him in recent weeks.
Stone explained afterward that schools are constantly getting new and sometimes conflicting messages from the state health and education departments. “We get very little guidance,” she said. Only once has Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn responded to Stone’s emails, calls and texts, she said, and then Schwinn only said she would get back to Stone.
“I’m being asked to make health care decisions for my students and staff, and I’m not a health care professional,” Stone said.
Just Friday a new message said a person exposed to someone in the same household with COVID-19 would have to be quarantined for 14 days and isolated for 10. If that applies to educators who have been considered “essential employees,” Stone doesn’t know if schools can remain open.
“If I have a teacher out for 24 days, I don’t have subs,” she said.
Adding to the frustration over COVID-19 protocols from the state, Stone noted that Alcoa teachers didn’t even get a step increase this year after the governor cut proposed funding for public schools while keeping money in the budget for charter schools.
Bus contract
In other action, the board:
• Approved an annual contract with John Clabough operating Rocky Top Tours LLC for school bus service. Rocky Top added a bus to help with schedule difficulties caused by construction around the schools, which will cost the district more. However, Stone said, Clabough is not charging Alcoa for nightly cleaning of the buses with sprayers he bought for disinfecting.
• Updated the child abuse reporting policy to comply with a state law that requires each school have a designated coordinator for reports. At Alcoa that will be the school nurse.
