Melvin T. Love circled the globe three times on an aircraft career when he joined the Navy as a teen, but for the past 16 years he has been circling Alcoa, driving a school bus.
For about a dozen of those years his wife, Mary, has served as the bus monitor. Wednesday, May 18, was their last day before retiring.
Melvin left Charles M. Hall School in 10th grade to join the U.S. Navy and served as a boatswain on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. He returned two years later, graduated from Hall High in 1961 and went to Vorhees College in Denmark, South Dakota, before playing a year of professional football for the Green Bay Packers.
He returned to Tennessee after retiring from the nonprofit Project Renewal in New York City, where he drove a medical van that provided services to homeless people.
Now 83, Melvin said that driving a school bus not only gave him something to do but also kept him connected with children, the community and sports.
As a bus driver he was up at 4:30 a.m. on school days. “I have to have my coffee,” he said. Melvin and Mary would arrive at the bus lot by 6:30 a.m. and finish the morning schedule by 8:45 a.m. Shortly after 2 p.m. they were lined up outside Alcoa Elementary to begin the afternoon run.
“You have to be a special person to drive a bus,” Melvin said. “You have to have a love for children.”
John Clabough, owner of the school bus company Rocky Top Tours, said Melvin “just took care of everything.”
He was so dependable that Clabough said he doubts Melvin missed five days in 16 years of driving. Clabough, who has contracts with all three local public school districts, said he was short six drivers on Monday. In recent years the shortage of drivers has been a nightmare, he said. “There’s going to be a lot more of that.”
Like Melvin Love, many of Clabough’s drivers are retirees who were bored, but that’s not all. “It’s a good job for a lady with kids in school,” the bus owner said, because the hours and holidays match. “It’s got some advantages,” Clabough said, and some drivers work other jobs between the morning and afternoon shifts.
Because “Mr. Melvin” knew the students’ parents and grandparents, he also could talk with the family when there was an issue with a student on the bus.
Melvin jokes that he was the “bad cop” and Mary the “good cop” as they kept order during the miles every day.
On his last drive Wednesday, May 18, one of the first graders stopped to give him a hug as she climbed onto the big yellow bus No. 8.
As for what’s next for the couple, Mary wants to take a picnic in the mountains and in the fall visit her family in New York. Melvin said he’ll be doing whatever she says. Mary’s in the driver seat now.
