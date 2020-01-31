Alcoa City Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 3-4, because of illness.
Director Brian Bell made the decision Friday after a sharp increase in the number of students and staff with flu symptoms and an apparent stomach bug.
“It escalated quickly,” he said, leading to more than 10% of students absent.
By Friday afternoon ACS had 230 students absent and 13 teachers on sick leave, with one classroom left without a substitute, according to Bell.
On Thursday, Jan. 30, 19 Alcoa students went home sick during the school day. Bell said they started with 167 out and ended the day with 186 absent.
At Alcoa Middle School the number of student absences rose from 18 Tuesday to 78 on Friday. At Alcoa High School student absences rose from 17 to 60 over the same four days.
Bell noted that while students are out on Monday and Tuesday the custodial staff will be cleaning the buildings.
Blount County Schools announced Thursday that it would close Friday and Monday because of illness.
As of Friday morning, Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead said student attendance Thursday and Friday was 94% to 95%, and teacher attendance was the best it had been all week, with no trouble finding substitutes.
Both Alcoa and Blount closed last February for a few days because of illness.
