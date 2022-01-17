Alcoa City Schools announced it will be closed both Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 18-19, because of “inclement weather, as well as staff and student illnesses.”
Blount County Schools said it was closing Tuesday, Jan. 18, because of the weather and Loudon County Schools because of “current conditions.”
“We have several staff out and too many unfilled absences,” Alcoa Director Becky Stone told The Daily Times by text. “Our elementary and high school are getting hit hard with staff illness.”
Since schools already were out for the weekend and then Martin Luther King Jr. Day, that will give Alcoa City Schools students and staff a total of five days out before returning for the final two days this week.
Alcoa’s after school Stars program also will be closed, and the Alcoa Board of Education meeting scheduled for Jan. 18 has been moved to Jan. 25.
