Alcoa City Schools is looking at a proposal that could raise its base pay for teachers to $50,000 next year.
During a school board retreat last week, Finance Director Tom Shamblin showed the board how it could adjust the pay scale to start higher than Maryville City Schools currently pays without breaking the bank.
Currently the base pay in ACS for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience is $38,575, and Shamblin told the Alcoa Board of Education he expects the state to raise the required minimum to at least $40,000 next year.
Under Alcoa’s current salary index a 4% raise would make its base $40,118, and giving that same raise across the board — including to nonteaching staff — would cost $1.182 million.
Matching the starting pay for Maryville City Schools this year, $44,650, would require nearly a 16% raise, a cost of more than $2.8 million under the current pay plan, according to figures Shamblin presented Friday, Feb 18, at Alcoa High School.
Raising Alcoa’s base to $50,000 would be about 30% a hike that, if implemented across the board, would cost nearly $4.3 million and raise the top pay for teachers to $103,500.
With the current salary index, Shamblin said, ACS can’t sustain raising pay because its step increases are larger than other systems. He proposed an alternative pay index for the 2022-23 school year that would start teacher pay at $50,000 and top it off at $80,250, just above the current maximum of $79,850. He estimates the cost for that option at $1.514 million.
“The catch is, I don’t know if we’ve got the money to do it,” Shamblin told the board, adding that the estimated cost doesn’t include any possible increase in staffing.
Although Shamblin emphasized that the draft index is a work in progress, board members indicated their support.
ACS teacher salaries had no increase on the base pay for four years, until about a 2% raise this school year. Since the 2016-17 school year the state minimum for teacher pay has increased $5,555, while Alcoa teachers saw only a $775 increase on the base.
Too many doctors?
While Alcoa’s base pay may be low, Shamblin told the board that based on data from the state the only districts where the average pay is higher than Alcoa’s are Maryville and Oak Ridge.
Of Alcoa’s more than 180 teachers, just 17 have only a bachelor’s degree, and 40 have only reached the master’s degree level. More than half, 104, have an educational specialist degree. Nineteen have doctorate degrees, and several more working toward one.
Board members indicated they want to pay teachers well for the work that they are doing, but they question paying more for doctorate degrees that don’t directly relate to the person’s work.
Board members also discussed the variation in teachers’ duties.
“Not all teaching jobs are the same,” board member Mike Brown said, adding that some teachers’ jobs have higher stakes than others.
“If you’re teaching a subject that is tested at a state level, you’ve got a lot more on you, a lot more preparation, a lot more stress than someone who’s teaching P.E. — no offense,” said board member Brandy Bledsoe.
During the pay discussion Director Becky Stone also touted the value of Alcoa’s benefits package. “Nowhere else in this area can you only pay $5 a month for your insurance,” she said, noting in other districts the employee pays $400 to $500 a month for coverage.
Board member James Kirk said he remembers when ACS was at the top of the pay rates across the board. He said across the state people told him that showed the community valued education.
Leave policy
This school year ACS gave employees seven additional days of leave on top of the 10 they otherwise have because of the pandemic, although it does not tie their use to COVID-19.
Stone noted that although she is required to report COVID-19 numbers to the state Department of Education every week, “I don’t know those numbers, because we’re not allowed to ask that anymore.” ACS knows only the numbers of the people it tests.
