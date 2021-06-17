Alcoa City Schools wants to begin some work on a long-delayed expansion of its intermediate school by October and hopes to learn next month just how much it can afford to build.
An Alcoa Intermediate School expansion was almost shovel-ready in April 2019, with bids totaling $22.5 million for what the school district considered the first phase of the project, 20 new classrooms and structural repairs to the existing building. ACS planned to renovate the interior of the existing building and possibly add a gymnasium after that.
Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson said at the time the city didn’t have the revenue in place to fund the project, and recently he told ACS Director Becky Stone only $15 million is available for the first phase.
Stone told the Alcoa Board of Education at its meeting this week that he showed her a plan for a stand-alone building with 20 classrooms that he believed could be built as the first phase.
“The architects felt like it’s going to be a complete and total waste of money to spend on this wing all by itself,” Stone said. “It’s going to almost double the cost when you come back in then and have to try to connect this standalone building to this other building.”
The plan Johnson showed her also doesn’t include a kitchen, which AIS was built without. The current middle school cafeteria cooks for both buildings. “We’re too big to have two schools working out of that one little kitchen,” Stone said.
Board member Brandy Bledsoe said a parent told her, “’I’m tired of my kid eating his lunch on his lap every day,’” because some students have to eat on bleachers in the gym. “That’s just sad,” Bledsoe said.
Stone has been working with the Lewis Group architects who originally designed the plans and the project manager to find another option that would be attached to the original building, include a cafeteria and as many classrooms as they can afford right now.
“It’s the best of all the options we have, because I literally have nowhere to put kids,” Stone told the board.
Student shuffle
In a later phase they could build the rest of the classrooms and a library, as well as renovate the existing building.
When Bledsoe asked where students would go during the later renovations, Stone replied, “You don’t want to hear.”
“I’m probably going to have to move the eighth grade to the high school,” converting the high school computer labs into classrooms, while the fifth grade would temporarily move from AIS into the lower level of the middle school.
“This is not the best idea. It’s not even an idea that I like, but I have to have somewhere to put them,” Stone said.
Off from the start
“I would like to caution you about building a building that’s not adequate when you go into it, because we went into a middle school that was not adequate,” board member Jim Kirk said, referring to the current AIS, which opened in 2002 as Alcoa Middle School when he was principal.
The classrooms at AIS are about 600 square feet, compared with nearly 1,000 square feet at the high school, which opened in 2015.
“We can’t put a full classroom of kids in a classroom,” Stone said of the intermediate school, which serves grades three through five. “To put 25 intermediate school kids in that classroom you are literally touching shoulders.”
Although the estimated capacity for AIS is 445 students, even with 437 this past school year the building didn’t have enough rooms. “I have a teacher working out of a closet right now, and we’re using four middle school classrooms,” the director said. “We have four special ed teachers literally teaching in the same classroom.”
While Alcoa City Schools may be able to use some federal stimulus funding to pay for items such as cameras and technology in the AIS addition, it can’t be used for expenses such as furniture.
Space isn’t the only problem in the existing building. Cracks begin appearing in 2015, and some windows developed gaps up to 2 inches wide. Inspection of the building showed some construction didn’t match the original architectural plans, and the estimated cost for a fix then was more than half a million dollars. Alcoa’s school board in 2017 decided to wait and tackle the repairs along with expansion of the middle school, and in the interim have regular inspections by a structural engineer.
“I didn’t do it this year because I didn’t know anything about that,” Stone told the board. She was the high school principal before becoming director last summer.
During the Tuesday, June 15, meeting several school board members spoke about wanting to have regular meetings with the city council to improve communications and work together.
Council member Tonya Martin, who attended the school board meeting, agreed. “It does not make sense that we have not met together,” she told the board.
