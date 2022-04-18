The Alcoa Board of Education passed the first reading last week of a new policy to deal with charter school applications, after Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone warned, “It’s not if they come, it’s when.”
“Charter schools are coming, and we want to get ahead of the game just by having a process in place for charter school applications and how that may work,” Stone said before the board vote at its meeting Tuesday, April 12.
Based on language recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association, Alcoa policy 1.901 would require a prospective charter school sponsor to notify Alcoa’s director at least 60 days before Feb. 1 of the year before it wanted to begin operation and submit the application by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 1.
The policy, which the board passed unanimously, also would require a $2,500 application fee.
During a work session Monday, April 11, Stone told the board, “The scary part is, the push from our own state Department of Education and our governor for charter schools is so great that we could deny it, but I think they would appeal it and probably win, unless there was a real not-very-well-constructed application.”
Stone told the board that during a recent meeting of the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents state Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn brought in the director of the Tennessee Public Charter Schools Commission to speak to the directors of public school districts from across the state. “To me that’s pretty bold,” Stone said.
Substitute pay raise
The school board also voted to tie substitute teacher pay to the amount it pays a level one paraprofessional.
Alcoa increased substitute pay in November 2020 to $80 for a teacher with a degree and $75 for one with a high school diploma.
On the next pay processed a substitute with a degree will receive $104, which is based on a level one paraprofessional paid $13.77 an hour for 7.5 hours and rounding up to the next dollar. A substitute with only a high school diploma will receive $10 less.
Stone told the board during the work session April 11 that ACS had 14 unfilled absences that day and had 22 the previous week.
With last week’s action when ACS raises the pay of paraprofessionals the substitute pay will go up too.
ACS also is considering other incentives for substitutes, which it may include in the 2022-23 budget. Possibilities mentioned during the work session included providing lunch and a pass to attend athletic events.
Bereavement leave
The school board also voted to amend its sick leave policy to provide three days of bereavement leave for the death of an immediate family member, which includes siblings, parents, spouse, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and mother-, father-, daughter-, son-, sister- and brother-in-law.
The revision also adds a provision similar to existing practice that requires a doctor’s note after three consecutive days absent or at the principal’s discretion.
In other action the board approved:
• Submitting to the City of Alcoa Public Building Authority a project to replace a portion of the Alcoa Elementary School roof over the kitchen area. ACS plans to spend about $164,000 from the second round of funding under the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund on the project, supplementing that as needed with money from the general purpose school fund.
• Buying 25 Dell computers and 25 31.5-inch curved gaming monitors for $48,752.50 under a state contract. Funding for the items for a career and technical education class is coming from a sub-grant from Pellissippi State Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.