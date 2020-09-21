The new calendar year could be a bit brighter for most Alcoa City Schools employees, with a bump in their paychecks.
The Board of Education is expected to vote tonight, Sept. 22, on a plan to restore step increases for all employees effective Jan. 1.
The raise would not be retroactive to the beginning of the school year, and not every employee would be eligible. For example, workers already at the top of the step schedule would not see a difference.
However, employees also would not see their medical insurance rates rise in January. Although the cost will rise 2%, the district plans to pick up the full amount, instead of just 80% as it usually does for most employees.
Budget Director Tom Shamblin explained during a board work session Monday, Sept. 21, that the insurance cost increase is lower than the 5% increase ACS expected.
While paying a portion of that 2% rise in insurance costs would not have been much per paycheck, Shamblin said for morale it was important for employees not to see a decrease in take-home pay in what has been a difficult school year.
“The system will eat that cost,” he told the board.
Found money
With decreased revenue estimates at both the state and local levels because of COVID-19, ACS had not included any pay increase for employees in its final 2020-21 budget.
At one point the board had voted to give a 1% increase but no step raise, but it had to cut even that when state funding fell.
Much of the money for the January step increase, $65,000, is coming from an unexpected source — savings on retirement costs.
For about a decade, ACS has had to pay into a contingency fund for some retiree insurance obligations, required by law in case the district would cease to operate, Shamblin explained. This year the city told him ACS does not need to make that $65,000 payment.
Another $13,000 will be needed to cover the cost of the January increase, and Shamblin said local sales tax revenue coming in better than expected will cover that.
Cost cutting
In another item on Tuesday night’s school board agenda, Director Becky Stone is asking for permission to not seek reaccreditation for Alcoa High School. The current accreditation will expire at the end of the school year.
Stone told the board during the work session in the high school lyceum that other local districts, including Maryville and Blount County, also plan to skip accreditation in the future, and colleges and universities no longer consider it in admissions.
Last year when she was AHS principal, Stone and several others went through training to prepare for accreditation. The process involves not only providing a wealth of data and other evidence but also hosting a committee of teachers and administrators for two days, with the district paying their travel, lodging and meal costs. Just maintaining accreditation in other years costs close to $2,000, Stone said.
AHS previously was accredited through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, which is now part of Cognia.
