Alcoa City Schools employees will see a 2% raise in addition to any step increase in the new school year, under a budget the Board of Education passed Tuesday, May 18.
The school board passed a $24.57 million general purpose budget, with a 2.05% raise on the teacher index and 2% raise for other pay scales.
That will bring the base pay for a teacher starting with a bachelor’s degree and no experience to $38,575, up from $37,800, where it has been since 2016-17.
ACS expects only about a dozen teachers to have just a bachelor’s degree, while 112 have an educational specialist degree and 16 a doctorate.
At many pay levels for teachers, the combination of the step increase and raise on the base will result in about a 4% bump next year.
At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, board member Jim Kirk said he was concerned that ACS has fallen behind in teacher pay. “They need to be paid like the best of the best,” he said.
Alcoa plans to add a new third grade teacher and middle school social studies teacher. It will make the part-time band director position assigned to the middle school a full-time position to also become assistant band director at the high school. The high school band has grown in recent years to about 100 students, according to school officials.
To help with scheduling at the elementary and intermediate schools, it will add a part-time position in art or music at each.
The 2021-22 budget is about $1.49 million more than the current year, not including a change in accounting for school nutrition funding. ACS is expecting more than a $1 million increase in revenue from county sales and property taxes, and a $437,000 increase in state funding.
Summer camps
The board also approved spending for summer camps that will start Monday, May 24, designed to help students with learning gaps from disruptions caused by the pandemic.
ACS plans to spend a total of $233,435.83, with $137,171.01 of that from state funding being used for the Summer Learning Camp for students from kindergarten through grade five.
The remainder, for Bridge Camp for grades 6-8 and a mini-camp for K-5 focused on science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math, comes from the second round of federal coronavirus relief funding for schools.
Alcoa is paying certified teachers $50 an hour for the summer camps and others $20. It raised the rate from $15 an hour for noncertified staff to attract enough workers, school officials explained during a work session Monday, May 17.
Although the state is not requiring summer camps for students above grade eight, Alcoa High School is offering several activities with federal funding under ESSER 2, from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
The summer programs include a jumpstart session for Advanced Placement language and composition, graphic novel workshop, two art camps and an orientation session titled “Free Doughnuts & Free Advice: Crushing Freshman Year!”
ESSER 2
ACS received a total of $955,547.78 under ESSER 2.
In addition to salaries for the camp staff and buses, some of that money is reimbursing Alcoa for previous spending, including staff bonuses and replacing heating, ventilation and air conditioning units on the Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
More than $183,000 is going to textbooks, software and other materials. Alcoa is using about $53,500 to replace lunchroom tables at the elementary school and add some at the middle school.
Alcoa plans to use about $85,000 of the federal funding for an assessment and first phase of replacing the roof at Alcoa Elementary School.
Other ACS spending under ESSER 2 includes more than $11,000 in cleaning services, $10,000 to replace carpet in the Educator Support Center and $5,985 for radios/walkie- talkies.
Some of the funding also could cover a possible shortfall in school nutrition spending.
Although the federal government is reimbursing schools for meals served during the past school year, staggered attendance at Alcoa during the pandemic cut the number of meals served each day while the full cafeteria staff was working.
ACS won’t know for a few more weeks whether it will need the extra federal funding under ESSER 2 to help cover those costs.
