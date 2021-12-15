Alcoa City Schools added new filters to four restroom sinks in its middle school building after testing found high levels of lead in the water.
In 2019 state law began requiring districts to test the water in schools built before 1998 at least every two years. In the first round of testing that year Alcoa found high lead in 16 sources of water, most at the middle school.
This fall four of 61 taps in that building had high levels: 54.7 parts per billion in an upstairs boys restroom at Alcoa Middle School, 24 ppb in an upstairs girls restroom at AMS, 39.1 ppb in a girls restroom at the Vernon Osborne Gymnasium and 51.3 ppb in an Educator Support Center restroom sink.
ACS took all four out of service on Nov. 9 when it received the report and installed new filters/aerators to the incoming water line or tap. Retesting on Nov. 19 showed new levels of 6.65 ppb in the ESC, 2.93 ppb in the AMS boys restroom, 1.97 ppb in the AMS girls restroom and less then 0.5 ppb in the girls restroom sink in the gymnasium portion of the building.
The state law requires any water source with more then 20 ppb to be taken out of service and those with more than 15 ppb to be tested annually.
ACS testing this year found no lead at the elementary school or Pershing Academy of Learning. Alcoa Intermediate School and Alcoa High School were built after 1998 and are not required to be tested under the state law.
The Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say, “there is no known safe level of lead in a child’s blood. Lead is harmful to health, especially for children.”
After the testing requirement took effect in 2019, 51 Tennessee school districts reported at least one result with elevated levels of lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.