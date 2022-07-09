The Alcoa City Schools Foundation will hold its annual Legacy of Excellence Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Airport Hilton.
“Our annual alumni recognition gala has become exactly what the foundation had hoped for: an event that fosters community spirit and that people look forward to attending each year,” said Brian Perkins, foundation president. "Every year the event has grown, and this year we are hoping to have our largest crowd ever. The gala reminds us of the community pride and spirit we have in Alcoa.”
During the gala the foundation presents the Legacy of Excellence Awards, recognizing outstanding alumni of Alcoa High School and Charles M. Hall High School; the Legacy of Leadership Award, to Alcoa families who have made substantial contributions to the Alcoa schools and community; the Legacy of Partnership Award, to an entity that has established a partnership with the schools; and some years a Legacy of Service Award, to individuals who have merited recognition for their service to the schools.
The foundation plans to announce this year's honorees soon.
“The event is open to anyone who wishes to attend, and even though it is a fundraiser, it will be a fun evening for everyone,” said Gala Committee Chair Wendy Teffeteller.
Limited tickets are available for $100 per person. Tickets can be bought online at https://tinyurl.com/ACSFgala2022, at the Educator Support Center, 524 Faraday St., or by calling 865-984-0531.
Sponsorships are still available ranging from a $250 level to a $10,000 level.
For sponsorship or other information, contact Jesús Ortega at
