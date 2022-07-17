Community members are invited to join the Alcoa City Schools Foundation in honoring two outstanding alumni, two leading families and a business supporter of the schools at its seventh annual Legacy of Excellence Alumni Recognition Gala on Aug. 27.
The Legacy of Excellence Awards this year will go to outstanding alumni Faun Norton and Judy Watson-Knight.
The Legacy of Leadership Awards, given to Alcoa families who have made substantial contributions to the the schools and community, will go to the Mary Scott Cobb and the F.G. and Christine Karnowski families.
The Legacy of Partnership Award is being presented by Home Depot.
Faun Norton
Norton graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1949, with a double major in business education and office administration. She then began her teaching career at Porter High School, before Alcoa City Schools Superintendent V.F. Goddard asked her teach business subjects at Alcoa High School.
The curriculum allowed students to graduate and immediately be employed by companies such as ALCOA Inc. and the Tennessee Valley Authority.
In her 40 years as an educator, Norton taught economics, accounting, general business, typing and shorthand. She picked up many students on her way to Alcoa High School and took them home each afternoon, giving advice and mentoring them along the way.
When students expressed interest in having a school dance, Norton and fellow teacher Martha Wright organized one in the school gym. The dance grew into the annual prom. Norton also started the outdoor award program for seniors and chaperoned trips to Florida and Washington, D.C. She is credited with starting the high school newsletter titled “The Alcoa Student,” too.
Norton has committed her life to improving the lives of others. She credits her parents, Rhonda and Rose DeLozier, as models for her volunteerism.
In addition to teaching, she has been involved with Alzheimer’s Tennessee, helping to create the Memory Walk in Blount County. She has been a member of Sigma Kappa sorority for more than 75 years, has served on the Sigma Kappa House Corp. and continues her mentorship with the grandchildren of the members of Sigma Kappa.
In addition, Norton supports the University of Tennessee Foundation, Mr. P’s Foundation, Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Alcoa City Schools Foundation, Logan’s Chapel MYF, Sigma Kappa Foundation, the Blount Inclusive Playground and HonorAir Knoxville.
She loved interacting with students, and she maintains close friendships and working relationships with her former students today.
Judy Watson-Knight
Watson-Knight began her education at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in kindergarten and attended Charles M. Hall High School from the first through eighth grades. Upon integration of Alcoa City Schools in 1963, she transferred to Alcoa High School at the start of her ninth grade year, graduating in 1968.
She received her Bachelor of Science degree with dual majors in mathematics and computer science from Middle Tennessee State University in 1972. After graduation, she moved back home and started working with Delta Air Lines in reservations. Three years later, she transferred to Atlanta to become a computer program analyst and completed 42 years of service with the company.
Upon retirement, she returned to Alcoa in 1990 with her son, Carlin, and daughter, Victoria.
She became a faithful member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Alcoa, where she served as trustee, youth leader, and in the youth music ministry, adult choir ministry, hospitality ministry and the outreach ministry. She helped to serve senior citizens of the community with meals and to ensure that their needs were being met.
Watson-Knight has worked with Family Promise, helping homeless families. She is a member of Hall Oldfield Maryville Empowerment Inc., assisting the underserved residents of the community. She co-founded Upward STARS with Sharon Williams, which serves local youth ages 5-12. She is currently the president of the Charles M. Hall Alumni Association, which awards scholarships to high school students.
She has also served with Alcoa Schools Family Resource Center, A Place to Stay, Blount County Democratic Party, Martin Luther King Jr. Advisory Board, Foothills Fellowship Mass Choir, Knoxville Opera Gospel Choir, Blount County Martin Luther Jr. Choir, Blount County Home Repair Collaborative and Habitat for Humanity Blount County.
Cobb family
James Carson “JC” and Mayola Scott set an excellent example of a true work ethic and compassion for their children. They moved to Alcoa from Alabama when Scott accepted a position with the Aluminum Company of America. The Scotts had three children: Mary, James “Bubba” and Roy Hugh. Bubba and Roy Hugh served in the U.S. Army. After serving 32 years, Roy retired from the U.S. Army and Air National Guard. He retired from ALCOA after 40 years.
When Mary was 11, her mother became ill, so the young girl had to learn how to cook, clean and help raise her younger brother. While their father worked at the aluminum company, she and her brother Bubba alternated attending school every other week so that they could take care of their mother and keep the house going to enable their younger brother, Roy Hugh, to consistently attend school.
Mary participated in chorus, basketball and was elected most all-around person of her senior class in 1958 at Charles M. Hall School. After graduating, she married Donald “Don” Cobb in 1959. They moved to New Jersey, where she began working as a nurse’s aide. Mary and Don had three children: Randall, Sharon “Missy” and Michael. In 1970, Mary and her children moved back to Alcoa so that she could take care of her father, who was ill. In 1972, Mary married Samuel Jackson, and they had a son, Kevin.
Randall played football at Alcoa High School and graduated in 1980. He was employed by DENSO, and during his career there went to Japan to learn to enhance productivity, training his department when he returned. He retired in 2019, after 28 years of service. Randall has five children: Ngaia, Randi, Michael, Randall Jr. and Melyshe, as well as 11 grandchildren. All five of Randall’s children graduated from Alcoa High School. The girls were cheerleaders, and Michael and Randall Jr. excelled in sports.
Randall Jr. played quarterback and wide receiver, leading AHS to several state championships. He furthered his education at the University of Kentucky, where he began following in his grandmother’s footsteps by participating in community service events. He now plays in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, and he donates to the Alcoa football program that he loves so dearly.
In 2015, Randall hosted a youth football camp at Alcoa High School to motivate students to work hard in the classes, strive for excellence, make the effort to reach their goals, and to pursue their dreams. Randall Jr. is now married to Aiyda, and they have two sones. He and Aiyd formed the “Cobb Community Foundation – Your Legacy Starts Now.” Through the foundation, in 2017, the community of Alcoa received 430 turkeys for Thanksgiving. The foundation also donated “Blessings in a backpack,” so that all students would have backpacks and supplies for their education at Alcoa Elementary School.
Mary’s daughter Missy was in a car accident and died at 15.
Mary’s son Michael played football and ran track before graduating from Alcoa in 1987. He served as a technical sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in various foreign lands, such as Saudi Arabia and Japan, before retiring after 26 years of service. He currently is an engineer with the Santa Fe Railway in New Mexico. He and his wife, Catherine, have two sons: Elijh and Malachi.
Mary’s youngest son, Kevin, graduated in 1990. He played football, basketball and baseball at Alcoa and was active in community service. He attended Tennessee Tech University to play football. He continued his community service in Cookeville with a fraternity. After college, he moved to Georgia but later brought his family back to his hometown. Kevin has four daughters: DeShaq, Dominique, Kam’Ryn and Kailyn, and has two grandchildren. Dominique also attended Alcoa High School, playing basketball and signing with the choir. Kevin is employed with Arconic in logistics.
In 1971, Mary worked through the Head Start program and Alcoa Elementary School. Later she worked in the Department of Human Services, assisting clients with living expenses. In 1978, Mary began working for ALCOA, and while working at the plant served as chairperson for United Way. She retired from the company in 2003, after 25 years of service.
Mary was a dedicated member of Bethel Baptist Church for many years, including as a member of a Bible study group that met weekly to spread the word of God within the community. She was a longtime member of the kitchen committee, which delivered meals to the sick and shut-in. She and several church members organized and prepared a Christmas dinner for the community’s senior citizens. She loved to care for the elderly. She also contributed to the church’s participation in the Dogwood Arts Festival by working to beautify the community.
Mary’s servant spirit has continued to manifest itself by helping sick and elderly individuals in the community, by cleaning and cooking for them and by driving them to medical appointments.
Mary was as strong advocate for, and participant in, the community neighborhood watch program. In January 2010, she received the Anthony Dunnings Award for community service for her commitment to service and her spirit of servanthood.
Karnowski family
The F.G. and Christine Karnowski grew up in Texas, but their 10 children graduated from Alcoa High School. “Ski” was a farmer and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He earned a degree in chemical engineering from Texas A&M University in 1950, and upon graduation was hired by ALCOA in Texas. Chris completed her registered nurse training at St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Austin. They were married in 1952, beginning their life in Alcoa after Ski was transferred to ALCOA’s Tennessee Operations.
They lived in the Springbrook community for over 60 years. They were actively involved with Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Chris was the organist and choir director for 40 years, then became a choir member. She was involved in the Council of Catholic Women and served on the local board of officers. She was also leader of Girl Scout Troop 16. For a number of years Chris operated a wedding cake business out of her home. Chris briefly returned to nursing in her later years, working at Baptist Hospital in Knoxville.
Ski was a member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as the Grand Knight of Council No. 3832. He coached the girls’ basketball team at Our Lady of Fatima parochial school and was a woodworker, making furniture for his family, as well as making the cross placed at their new church.
Ski retired from ALCOA with 38 years of service. Chris died in 2014; Ski died three years later.
Home Depot
Home Depot has been extremely generous to Alcoa City Schools over the past eight years, supplying thousands of dollars in donations yearly. Donations have included ladders, mechanical tools, vacuum cleaners and refrigerators. During the COVID-19 pandemic Home Depot assisted with cases of cleaning supplies, sanitizer and other items.
“Our annual alumni recognition gala has become exactly what the foundation had hoped for: an event that fosters community spirit, and that people look forward to attending each year,” said Brian Perkins, Alcoa City Schools Foundation president. “Every year the event has grown, and this year we are hoping to have our largest crowd ever. The gala reminds us of the community pride and spirit we have in Alcoa.”
