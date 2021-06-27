The Alcoa City Schools Foundation has announced the honorees for its sixth annual Legacy of Excellence Gala, to be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Airport Hilton.
Shirley Carr Clowney and Richard “Dick” Guldi will receive Legacy of Excellence Awards, which recognize outstanding alumni of Charles M. Hall and Alcoa high schools.
The Henderson and the Reynolds families will receive the Legacy of Leadership Award, given to Alcoa families who have made substantial contributions to the schools and community.
Blount Excavating Inc. will receive the Legacy of Partnership Award, presented to an entity that has established a partnership with the Alcoa schools.
The Legacy of Service Award, not given each year, will be presented to Judge David Duggan.
Excellent alumni
Clowney was the Class of 1954 valedictorian at Charles M. Hall School and became one of the first African American women to enroll at Maryville College.
She taught in the public schools in Nashville, New Jersey and Blount County for 35 years.
She is a historian and co-chaired the publication of “The History of Blount County and Its People: 1795-1995,” and wrote the book “Our Place in Time: Black in Blount County.” She received the Tennessee Human Rights Commission’s 50th Anniversary Civil Rights Advocate Award.
Clowney served as president of the Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society and was a founding member and executive director of African Americans of Appalachia and Blount County.
She also served as the director of the Blount County Historical Museum and is a member of Leadership Blount’s Class of 2003. She was one of the organizers of the first Kwanza celebration in Blount County, and she chaired the Education Committee of the Blount County Anti-Racism Task Force.
Guldi was the valedictorian of the Alcoa High School Class of 1961.
He received a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, then had a 36-year career with Texas Instruments. He is credited with more than 40 publications and 53 patents during his work with the company.
Guldi mentored minority elementary students, taught English to refugees and helped them find jobs, supported the Prison Entrepreneurship Program, and worked in church mission rebuilding trips.
Upon retiring from TI, he felt a religious calling to advocate for social and environmental justice. He was instrumental in helping Texas Instruments grant same-sex benefits to its 35,000 employees. He and his wife, Chris, advocated for LGBT acceptance by the United Methodist Church. Together they served as co-chairs for the Dallas Sierra Club and members of its political action committee as well as donors and fundraisers. They regularly testify on environmental regulation at all levels of government.
They also have been advocates for organic gardening in areas of Texas that are considered food deserts — donating seeds, compost, mulch and seedlings.
He is a recipient of the Texas Instruments Founders Community Impact Award, the Memnosyne Institute’s Green Source DFW Sustainable Leadership Volunteer Award and the National Sierra Club Lone Star Chapter Conservation Volunteer Award.
Excellent families
Cecil Worth “Chief” and Freddie Mae Henderson were married for 67 years before their deaths in 2013. They are the parents of five children: Alcoa City Commissioner Tanya Martin, the Rev. Michael Henderson, Fred Henderson, Carolyn Talbott and Karen Waters.
Chief served for two years in the U.S. Navy at Pearl Harbor during World War II and then worked for 44 years at the Aluminum Company of America, where he won numerous awards.
After work, he often checked in on the sick and older adults, doing errands for those unable to do so themselves.
Freddie Mae advocated for those in need while working with Blount County Community Action Agency, was one of the first volunteers for hospice, a board member for Blount County Habitat for Humanity, a Girl Scouts troop leader, a member of Circle #2 and a Church Women United president.
They were members of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church for more than 50 years and served in a number of capacities. They were committed to equality, and their children were among the first to desegregate Alcoa’s public schools.
Gene and Charleen Reynolds have been active in the Alcoa community throughout their lives.
A member of the Alcoa High School Class of 1945, Gene was an outstanding athlete and was named All Blount County in both baseball and football for two years. He joined the Army right after high school and served on a medical ship during World War II. Upon his discharge, Gene enrolled in Maryville College.
There he was a three-sport athlete with nine letters, playing football, basketball and baseball. He graduated from Maryville College in 1951, then played professional baseball for two years before starting Reynolds Real Estate, which he managed for 29 years before retiring.
Charleen worked in the Alcoa City Schools Office of the Superintendent for 25 years.
Gene and Charleen have been devoted members of Alcoa First United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. Gene taught Sunday School for 30 years and ushered early service for 21 years.
They have two children, Ken and Sandy, both of whom graduated from Alcoa High School.
Ken was the manager for the AHS football team and went to Tennessee Technological University on a student athletic trainer’s scholarship, graduating with a degree in biology. Ken worked for the city of Alcoa Water Department, where he won several awards related to water quality and service.
Sandy was valedictorian of the AHS Class of 1979 and graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy.
Excellent partner
Blount Excavating Inc. was founded by Larry Garner, who graduated from Alcoa High School in 1965.
Garner joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. He served on the Blount County Commission and chairs the Blount County Election Commission.
Garner and Blount Excavating have made significant financial contributions and otherwise supported the Alcoa City Schools through the years.
Excellent service
Duggan is a 1975 graduate of Alcoa High School with a lifelong commitment to the schools and community, officials say. He was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Tennessee, where he earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree. He currently serves as a judge in Blount County Circuit Court.
Duggan is a member of The Daily Times Alumni Hall of Fame and recipient of the Champion Award from the Blount County Historical Trust, the Historic Treasure Award from the Blount County Historical Museum, and the East Tennessee Historical Society Community History Award.
He is also the Alcoa city historian and is the author or co-author of three books related to the city’s history.
He is a founding member, past president and past secretary of the Alcoa City Schools Foundation and is the director of the Mr. P Foundation. Duggan also chaired the Alcoa 75th Anniversary Committee and the Alcoa Centennial Committee.
Duggan is past president of Alcoa Youth Baseball and a past director and secretary of the Pregnancy Resource Center.
“Our annual alumni recognition gala has become exactly what the foundation had hoped for: an event that fosters community spirit and that people look forward to attending each year,” said Brian Perkins, Alcoa City Schools Foundation president. “Every year the event has grown, and this year we are hoping to have our largest crowd ever. The gala reminds us of the community pride and spirit we have in Alcoa.”
The event is open to all.
Alcoa alumni Marc Burnett will serve as master of ceremonies and Paul Sudderth will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Entertainment will be provided by Alcoa High School choral director Trent Gilmore, as pianist, and Keri Prigmore as vocalist.
