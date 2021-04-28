Alcoa City Schools Foundation is planning its biggest Legacy of Excellence Alumni Recognition Gala yet on Aug. 28, and limited tickets are available.
After record-breaking attendance in 2019 and no event last year because of the pandemic, the foundation has decided to move the event in its sixth year from the high school to the newly renovated Airport Hilton.
“Our annual alumni recognition Gala has become exactly what the Foundation had hoped for: An event that fosters community spirit, and that people look forward to attending each year,” Brian Perkins, foundation president, said in a news release. “Every year the event has grown, and this year we are hoping to have our largest crowd ever. The Gala reminds us of the community pride and spirit we have in Alcoa.”
In June, the foundation will announce the honorees: the Legacy of Excellence Award recognizes outstanding alumni of Alcoa High School and Charles M. Hall High School; the Legacy of Leadership Award is given to Alcoa families that have made substantial contributions to the Alcoa schools and community; and the Legacy of Partnership Award is presented to an entity that has established a partnership with the Alcoa schools. The Legacy of Service Award, not given each year, is presented to individuals who have merited recognition for their service to Alcoa schools.
A limited number of tickets, on sale now, are $100 per person and may be purchased online, in person or by phone. For online purchases, which will include a transaction fee, visit http://bit.ly/acsfgala2021. Call the central office at 865-984-0531 to have tickets mailed, or buy tickets directly from the office, 524 Faraday St.
Gala Committee Chair Kelsey Caughron emphasizes that the event is open to anyone who wishes to attend.
The program will begin at 6 p.m. The dress is business attire. Marc Burnett, Alcoa High School Class of 1977, will serve as master of ceremonies; and Alcoa High School graduate Paul Sudderth will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Entertainment will be provided by AHS choral director Trent Gilmore, as pianist, and Keri Prigmore, vocalist.
Sponsorships are still available and range from a $250 level to a $10,000 level. For sponsorship information or other information, contact Jesús Ortega at jortega@cityofalcoa-tn.gov.
