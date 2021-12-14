The Alcoa Board of Education on Tuesday, Dec. 14, approved bonuses of $150 for full-time employees and $75 for part-time workers.
Sales tax revenue coming in higher than budgeted will cover the expected $46,000 cost, according to Finance Director Tom Shamblin.
In past years Alcoa City Schools gave its employees holiday food baskets and later gift cards. Last year ACS part- and full-time employees received $200 each.
The school board also approved raises for food service employees, with part-time workers now starting at $11.50 an hour, up from $10.20.
“That’s still low,” Shamblin told the board during Monday’s work session, noting signs of employers hiring at $14 and $15, and rumors that Amazon may start at $18.
“That’s going to kill us,” Director Beck Stone said.
The base pay for full-time ACS cafeteria workers is going from $12.50 to $12.81 and for managers from $14.23 to $14.59.
Part-time cafeteria workers at the top of Alcoa’s pay scale will see the largest raise, $1.85 an hour, to $16.26.
In October the board raised the pay for workers in its extended care Stars program but delayed action on food service workers to further study the pay scale.
New bus cameras
Citing increased use of a behavior intervention classroom at Alcoa Intermediate School, the board approved hiring a paraprofessional with a combination of local and federal funds. The cost for the remainder of the school year is estimated at $22,000.
In other action the school board approved buying:
- New cameras for 11 buses from Safety Vision at a cost of $19,463.71. ACS owns one of the buses, and Rocky Top Tours owns the other 10. The current cameras all are at least 10 years old.
The new system will include one camera facing outside the bus and three inside, providing views between the seats. “It’s going to be hard to hide from this camera,” Shamblin told the board.
• 90 communication radios from Motorola Solutions for $41,190.54, using money from the third round of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.
Evaluations
The board members recently completed evaluations of Stone and themselves.
Overall the board gave Stone an average rating of 4.5 on a 5-point scale across 28 measures. She received a 5 on keeping the board informed. Her lowest average score on any measure was a 4.
The board rated her highest in community relationships, with a 4.75 average, and board relationships, 4.72.
Her average was 4.35 in the categories of educational leadership; staff and personnel relationships; and facilities and finance.
Board members gave themselves 5s on eight of 36 self-assessment indicators, with an overall average of 4.62.
Its highest self evaluation score, 4.83, was in motivation and influence. That was followed by community and school improvement, 4.65; decision making, 4.58; board as a team, 4.54; and governance and policy, 4.31.
The board rated itself lower than 4 on only two measures, giving itself an average of 3.5 on systematically evaluating policies for effectiveness and a 3 on actively seeking contributions of employees, students and community members before adopting policies that affect them.
