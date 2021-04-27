Alcoa City Schools held its first Employee Excellence Banquet and Awards on Thursday, April 22, at Alcoa High School, honoring a certified and classified staff member from each school plus a member of the Educator Support Center.
From Alcoa Elementary, second grade teacher Sandra Stuart and second grade paraprofessional Lisa Hendrickson were named Employees of the Year.
Alcoa Intermediate special education teacher Michelle Bottoni and language interpreter Angela Gracia also were honored.
From Alcoa Middle School, it was Assistant Principal Richard Gamble and Mendy McBrayer from the front office staff.
Sarah Bailey added coordinator of virtual learning to her titles this year at Alcoa High School, along with teacher and softball coach. She was recognized as an Employee of the Year along with Alcoa High bookkeeper Melissa Reeves.
Videos highlighted each honoree, and the program noted their positive attitudes, relationships with students and multiple ways they go above and beyond to serve students, staff and families.
At the elementary school, for example, Hendrickson grows herbs and vegetables in a garden for students to sample during lunch. Gracia accommodates both parent and teacher schedules.
“She does this so seamlessly that it would be easy to take her skills for granted,” the program said. “That is why we want to recognize her today.”
Patricia Thomas, director of career and technical education, was named Employee of the Year from the Educator Support Center. Thomas is called Alcoa’s “money tree” for her ability to win grants for the district.
Thomas first became a registered nurse in 1995 and last year added director of school nurses and federal programs to her responsibilities. The awards program noted her contributions during the pandemic have been “invaluable.”
Throughout the school year Alcoa has been recognizing Employees of the Month.
At the elementary school those were teachers Gigi Prado Santos and Bridgette Young, and paraprofessionals Sharon Howard and Jamie Swanson. At Alcoa Intermediate they recognized teachers Logan Burke, Josh Boyd and Jackie Macejewski, as well as nurse Stephanie Clay.
Alcoa Middle teachers Caryl Egan, Molly Farrell and Jonathan Harris, as well as librarian Michelle Parry were Employees of the Month. At the high school that honor went to teachers Roman Lay, Sarah Bailey, Sam Thomas and Jeffrey Ramos.
From the Educator Support Center the Employees of the Month were Assistant Director John Campbell; Marybeth Warwick, director of special education; Kim Hawkins, director of assessment and accountability for grades 6-12; and Tina Roy, director of school nutrition.
The monthly awards were sponsored by Horace Mann Insurance & Financial Services Co.
The school board’s attorney, John Owings and the firm of Owings, Wilson and Coleman sponsored the banquet.
