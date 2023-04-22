Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone (from left) stands with Alcoa Elementary School Teacher of the Year Ali Huff and sponsors of the district’s employee awards, attorney John Owings of Owings Wilson & Coleman and Nick Bradshaw of the Horace Mann Group.
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone (from left) stands with Alcoa Intermediate School Teacher of the Year Jacqueline Macejewski and sponsors of the district's employee awards, attorney John Owings of Owings Wilson & Coleman and Nick Bradshaw of the Horace Mann Group.
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone (from left) stands with Alcoa Middle School Teacher of the Year Kelsey Nelson and sponsors of the district's employee awards, attorney John Owings of Owings Wilson & Coleman and Nick Bradshaw of the Horace Mann Group.
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone (from left) stands with Alcoa High School Teacher of the Year Roman Lay and sponsors of the district's employee awards, attorney John Owings of Owings Wilson & Coleman and Nick Bradshaw of the Horace Mann Group.
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone (from left) stands with Alcoa Elementary Classified Employee of the Year Julie Mahler and sponsors of the district's employee awards, attorney John Owings of Owings Wilson & Coleman and Nick Bradshaw of the Horace Mann Group.
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone (from left) stands with Alcoa Intermediate School Classified Employee of the Year Roxanna Russell and sponsors of the district's employee awards, attorney John Owings of Owings Wilson & Coleman and Nick Bradshaw of the Horace Mann Group.
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone (from left) stands with Alcoa Middle School Classified Employee of the Year Mendy McBrayer and sponsors of the district's employee awards, attorney John Owings of Owings Wilson & Coleman and Nick Bradshaw of the Horace Mann Group.
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone (from left) stands with Alcoa High School Classified Employee of the Year Leslie Stevenson and sponsors of the district's employee awards, attorney John Owings of Owings Wilson & Coleman and Nick Bradshaw of the Horace Mann Group.
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone (from left) stands with Educator Support Center Employee of the Year Tom Shamblin and sponsors of the district's employee awards, attorney John Owings of Owings Wilson & Coleman and Nick Bradshaw of the Horace Mann Group.
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone (from left) stands with Alcoa Elementary School Teacher of the Year Ali Huff and sponsors of the district’s employee awards, attorney John Owings of Owings Wilson & Coleman and Nick Bradshaw of the Horace Mann Group.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone (from left) stands with Alcoa Intermediate School Teacher of the Year Jacqueline Macejewski and sponsors of the district's employee awards, attorney John Owings of Owings Wilson & Coleman and Nick Bradshaw of the Horace Mann Group.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone (from left) stands with Alcoa Middle School Teacher of the Year Kelsey Nelson and sponsors of the district's employee awards, attorney John Owings of Owings Wilson & Coleman and Nick Bradshaw of the Horace Mann Group.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone (from left) stands with Alcoa High School Teacher of the Year Roman Lay and sponsors of the district's employee awards, attorney John Owings of Owings Wilson & Coleman and Nick Bradshaw of the Horace Mann Group.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone (from left) stands with Alcoa Elementary Classified Employee of the Year Julie Mahler and sponsors of the district's employee awards, attorney John Owings of Owings Wilson & Coleman and Nick Bradshaw of the Horace Mann Group.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone (from left) stands with Alcoa Intermediate School Classified Employee of the Year Roxanna Russell and sponsors of the district's employee awards, attorney John Owings of Owings Wilson & Coleman and Nick Bradshaw of the Horace Mann Group.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone (from left) stands with Alcoa Middle School Classified Employee of the Year Mendy McBrayer and sponsors of the district's employee awards, attorney John Owings of Owings Wilson & Coleman and Nick Bradshaw of the Horace Mann Group.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone (from left) stands with Alcoa High School Classified Employee of the Year Leslie Stevenson and sponsors of the district's employee awards, attorney John Owings of Owings Wilson & Coleman and Nick Bradshaw of the Horace Mann Group.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone (from left) stands with Educator Support Center Employee of the Year Tom Shamblin and sponsors of the district's employee awards, attorney John Owings of Owings Wilson & Coleman and Nick Bradshaw of the Horace Mann Group.
Alcoa City Schools honored top employees this month at the district’s Third Annual Employee Excellence Banquet and Awards.
The honorees are dedicated teachers who engage students and support staff who seem to take care of everyone.
Each of the four schools and the Educator Support Center honor employees of the month. During the April 13 ceremony at Alcoa High School the district honored one teacher and one classified employee from each school and the central office as employees of the year. The honorees are:
Alcoa Elementary School: preschool teacher Ali Huff and front office secretary Julie Mahler
Alcoa Intermediate School: third grade teacher Jacqueline Macejewski and teacher assistant Roxanna Russell.
Alcoa Middle School: sixth grade English teacher Kelsey Godfrey Nelson and secretary Mendy McBrayer
Alcoa High School: English teacher Roman Lay and office manager Leslie Stevenson
Educator Support Center: Finance Director Tom Shamblin, who previously served seven years as director of Alcoa City Schools
Duanne Orr of Horace Mann, an insurance company that focuses on coverage for educators, sponsors the monthly recognition, and school attorney John Owings and his associates at Owings, Wilson & Coleman sponsor the annual banquet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.