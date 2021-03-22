Alcoa City Schools is joining more than 130 school districts in more than a dozen states suing JUUL Labs Inc. and other e-cigarette manufacturers for costs related to students’ vaping on campus.
The Board of Education voted during its meeting Tuesday, March 23, in the Alcoa High School lyceum to join the litigation on a contingency-fee basis.
A team of national law firms is working on the case filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, a law firm that agrees to be paid only if it wins.
The Alcoa school board’s attorney, John Owings, will act as liaison between the board and the Beasley, Allen law firm. Similar to personal injury cases, he explained, the major law firm would receive a third of any recovery after expenses, and Owing’s firm would receive 20% of that. The remainder would be split among the schools.
“It’s not about making a whole lot of money,” the attorney told the board.
“What it comes down to is, one, holding JUUL manufacturer and others accountable for their actions. They have admitted to targeting youth,” he said, noting JUUL controls 70% to 80% of the market. The company’s vape flavors include mango and menthol.
“In doing so, the hope is that our district will be reimbursed for some of our costs that are associated with this product,” Owings said. “There is zero cost to the district.”
Board member Jim Kirk emphasized the concern is students’ safety.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm affect adolescent brain development in areas that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control.
A single JUUL pod, which may contain about 200 puffs of vapor, can contain as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes, the CDC reports in “Quick Facts on the Risks of E-cigarettes for Kids, Teens, and Young Adults.”
The CDC also notes that scientists are continuing to study the long-term health effects of e-cigarettes.
Local ‘explosion’
In late 2019 all three area public school districts reported an increase in vaping among students in the past couple of years. Alcoa High School Assistant Principal Tony Spears called it “an explosion” at that time.
ACS adopted a new policy in January 2020 that included discipline for students who bring vaping products to the middle or high school, including a requirement to complete a cessation program.
Director Beck Stone told The Daily Times by email that the high school had a total of 28 offenses last year and seven so far this year.
While she said the new policy “has definitely helped,” she also noted that students have spent fewer days on campus this year because of COVID-19. Like other schools, it has had staggered attendance, virtual learning and quarantines.
Vaping “is not only bad at the high school but at the middle school as well,” wrote Stone, who is at a Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents meeting in Nashville and did not attend the board meeting.
Vape detectors
Alcoa City Schools hopes to use some of its federal coronavirus relief funding to buy new security cameras as well as devices that can detect vaping in bathrooms.
“They will send text messages and email to the admin when it detects the vaping ‘smoke’ or loud noise in the restroom,” Stone explained.
Owings told board members during a work session Monday, March 22, that those devices can cost up to $2,800 each.
A Blount County Schools spokeswoman said the district could not provide data related to vaping offenses as of Tuesday.
High school administrators say vaping violations have decreased since a state law that took effect Jan. 1 prohibited the sale of tobacco and vaping products to anyone younger than 21, according to Amanda Vance, BCS supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications.
“While Blount County Schools has not discussed joining the class action lawsuit against Juul and other vape manufacturers at this time, our school district continues to be proactive by posting signage regarding the danger of vaping as well as providing additional supervision in potentially less structured times (class changes and lunch),” Vance wrote in an email. Teachers also have been trained to know what to look for related to vaping.
Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead said he has not discussed with his school board joining the lawsuit. The district has had 21 cases related to vaping in the current school year, up from four last year, according to Winstead.
Widespread use
Nationwide e-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product by U.S. youths since 2014, according to the CDC.
Last year, an estimated one in five high school students and one in 20 middle school students reported using e-cigarettes in the past month, a total of about 3.6 million youths, according to the CDC and Food and Drug Administration in “E-cigarettes and Youth: What Parents Need to Know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.