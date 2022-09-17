Yellow tape forms a large X across the back door at Alcoa Intermediate School, since a recnet inspection showed a problem with the brick and precast stone has worsened, and students no longer may exit to the playground through that door.
A meeting is scheduled this week to discuss possible temporary fixes, according to Barry Brooke, executive vice president of LawlerWood LLC, who works for Alcoa City Schools on construction projects. The short-term solution may rely on stainless steel bolts to secure the stone, and work could begin next month, shortly after fall break ends.
ACS has been periodically inspecting AIS since 2017, and school officials began noticing cracks in the west wall in late 2015. However, the underlying problem, which is related to thermal expansion and expansion joints in the walls, dates to the construction of the building, which opened 20 years ago as Alcoa Middle School.
An unrelated facilities audit found the problem was worse than the last inspection, with more movement of precast stone, so school officials decided to cordon off the area. Although it is probably safe, Director Becky Stone said, “We’re not going to take that chance.”
Students could use the exit in the event of an emergency, but there is a problem with one of the doors sticking a bit too. Heat exacerbates the problem with the brick and precast stone moving, and that wall is exposed to sun from the south and west.
In 2017, the cost of fixing the problem was estimated at more than $500,000, according to previous reporting in The Daily Times. The Alcoa Board of Education opted to delay the fix and combine it with an expansion and renovation of AIS. Originally that would have reduced the cost of the repair work to about $225,000, Brooke told school board members when they toured AIS on Sept. 13. “I can’t tell you how much it will be today,” he said.
Phase I of the AIS work, an addition of 14 classrooms along with a cafeteria, is scheduled to be complete in the spring. Along with the brick for the expansion, ACS bought enough to rebrick the existing building. The school district is working with the City of Alcoa on funding for the work, and no date has been scheduled for Phase II, which would include the repairs and renovations to the interior of the existing building. School board member Kim Kirk, who was AMS principal when the building opened, said it had leaks from the beginning. “The water was just pouring in,” he said during a tour. Kirk said the building also was undersized at that time.
