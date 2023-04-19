The Alcoa Board of Education gave its approval Tuesday, April 18, to contracting with ESS of Knoxville to recruit, train and manage substitute teachers.
Alcoa City School Director Becky Stone said she sees the contract as a way to expand to the pool of substitute teachers. The contract also will take the load off ACS staff for training substitutes and ensuring vacancies are filled. While some current substitutes are very faithful about working, Stone said during a board work session Monday, April 17, that some sign up and then never want to work. Some have signed up thinking that would allow their children to attend Alcoa City Schools, which it doesn’t.
Existing substitutes will be able to continue working in the district, through ESS, and teachers still will have the ability to name their preferences for who fills in when they are out.
Substitutes continue to receive the pay rates ACS sets, currently ranging from $97 a day for a substitute with only a high school diploma up to $150 for a long-term substitute who is certified to teach.
Working through ESS, substitutes who choose to can work more often and have access to health, dental and vision benefits, as well as incentives, bonuses and a 401(k) program. ACS would pay 30-35% above the daily rate to ESS, but that includes covering costs ranging from insurance to software.
Blount County Schools began contracting with ESS for substitutes in 2016. The company also works with other local districts including Lenoir City and Monroe County Schools, as well as school across 34 states.
In other action Monday the board passed the second reading of four policies, which cover attendance, school board member ethics, conflicts of interest, and the use and storage of opioid antagonists, which are used in case of an overdose.
The revised attendance policy limits students to six days of excused absences with parental notes and 10 days with doctor notes each school year, unless they have an illness that requires extensive medical care.
ACS will accept doctor notes only from those who are treating the student as a patient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.