The unveiling of Albert Davis Drive at Alcoa High School on Friday, Nov. 6, was a significant and overdue moment in the community’s history, David Duggan told the small crowd gathered for the ceremony.
Davis wasn’t just perhaps the best athlete in the community’s history but also helped build the community, according to the Blount County Circuit Court judge and Alcoa historian, who was in elementary school when Davis was named an All-American in 1965 and 1966.
“He helped promote integration, because white students and parents and fans learned that we could cheer for an African American,” Duggan said, noting that would sound strange for younger generations. “We learned that we could look up to, admire and cheer people like Albert.”
Davis made local and state history.
In the fall of 1963, Davis was the first African American to participate in integrated sports in Blount County when Alcoa played football at Everett.
“That was a scary time,” Duggan said, explaining that Coach Bill Bailey received death threats and had a police escort. Ruth Davis, one of Albert’s sisters, said their family did too.
For two years a police officer was stationed at the family’s house, Albert Davis said in a later interview, recalling police officers, state troopers and federal officers at the Everett game.
“The black community, the men, those guys carried their guns to the game, and I’m sure some of the whites carried their guns to the game too,” he said in a soft-spoken manner.
“We played the game; we won the ballgame; there was no problem,” he said. “That was a historic moment.”
In 1965 David Davis became the first African American to play in a TSSAA boys basketball tournament, and a few months later Albert Davis became the first African American from Tennessee to be named All-South.
“Those were significant events, and we ought to do more than we have to honor and recognize those events,” Duggan said.
While Davis said he appreciated the accolades, he credited his white classmates and their acceptance with creating a bridge that made integration successful in Alcoa and enabled it to spread throughout the region.
“My hat is off to Alcoa and my classmates, teammates and the board of education,” Davis said during the ceremony.
Later he said the friendships that developed during and from those times are gratifying, and he shares the honor with his classmates, teammates and community.
Walking into Alcoa High School for the first time and “playing with the white boys,” he said during the interview was a culture shock. “This wasn’t my normal. We would laugh and talk on our way to class,” and to him Hall High School was family.
The integration also was an adjustment for the white teachers and students, he said. “We all grew and learned.”
At this time of national turmoil, he looks back to those days and what made the integration of Alcoa High School successful, learning from each other, being considerate and working together. “The students accepted me the way I was. I accepted them, and then we began to move forward, and that’s what it takes,” Davis said.
During the ceremony Alcoa Athletic Director Josh Stephens highlighted the career of the 1967 graduate on the gridiron.
Davis was a running back named All Sate, All East Tennessee and All County in 1965 and 1966 and was a Parade All-American in 1966, appearing on the Ed Sullivan show.
Davis said while he was still at Charles M. Hall High he was being recruited by the Harlem Globetrotters and Pittsburgh Pirates, and Duggan said he was the center of the college recruiting world for football.
After playing football at Tennessee State University, Davis joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 1971. He also played in the World Football League for the New York Stars and the Honolulu Hawaiians.
Davis earned two master’s degrees and returned to Blount County in the 1990s to take care of his mother. He currently lives in Louisville.
He is in the Alcoa High School, Blount County and Knoxville sports halls of fame and in 1983 was named Blount County’s Best High School Football player of the past quarter century.
