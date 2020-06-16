With the General Assembly still working on the state’s budget, the Alcoa Board of Education passed a “contingency” budget Tuesday, June 16, that anticipates a drop in expected funding.
If legislators follow Gov. Bill Lee’s latest spending plan, Alcoa City Schools employees will not receive any raise in the budget for the academic year that starts July 1.
However, school officials have said they will consider a bonus or raise in December if the economic picture improves.
The 2020-21 budget the school board passed in May would have provided a 1% raise for all employees at a cost of about $158,000, but no step increase for teachers.
Passing the “contingency” budget will allow the school district to implement the no-raise budget if necessary without holding another board meeting.
Worse than expected
When Director Brian Bell began to explain the possible decrease in state BEP (Basic Education Program) funding from earlier estimates during a work session Monday afternoon, June 15, he told the board, “It’s not going to be pretty, and it’s not going to taste good.”
At that point Alcoa expected $89,000 less than a BEP estimate the state provided last month. Monday night the state Department of Education changed that to $114,000 less than the May estimate.
Although the raise would cost more than the expected cut, eliminating it would not actually result in savings. The budget already relied on $80,000 from the fund balance, previously undesignated money. Budget Director Tom Shamblin explained that without the raise the district will just use less from the fund balance.
“I’m assuming we have looked high and low for this money,” board member Brandy Bledsoe said before the unanimous vote on the contingency budget that would eliminate the raise.
Shamblin explained that salaries and benefits make up more than 80% of the budget, and with other fixed costs such as utilities and transportation, “that doesn’t leave a lot of money where you can trim a budget.”
During the work session, Chair Julie Rochelle said, “At least no one’s going to lose their job.”
When Brandy Bledsoe asked why Maryville City Schools could give raises when Alcoa has struggled some years, Bell noted that the city of Alcoa’s funding for schools has remained the same for about a dozen years. He further explained that while Maryville had increased property taxes every two or three years, Alcoa had not raised those taxes until recently.
Some of that property tax increase is supposed to fund renovations and expansion at Alcoa Intermediate School, but the city delayed that project because of budget concerns.
COVID funding
The school board approved two other budget moves Tuesday that leave ACS with a nearly $22.8 million “contingency” general operating budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
The school added $33,000 for a part-time special education teacher at the intermediate school because of anticipated enrollment.
Based on new accounting guidelines, it also moved from the general budget to the federal projects budget $249,118.71 that the district expects to receive under the federal coronavirus rescue package.
During the work session, board member Clayton Bledsoe had asked whether some of that money might be used for renovations to the Vernon Osborne gym, such as new lights and windows, but Shamblin explained the funds were helping to cover an expected $289,0000 decrease in sales tax revenue and balance during this budget.
Alcoa’s budget would use the COVID-19 relief money for instructional equipment, contracts with private agencies and software.
“I feel like the guy on the commercial for Liberty Mutual,” Shamblin told the board during Tuesday’s meeting. Despite his best attempts to create a budget for next year, he can’t get it right because the situation keeps changing. “I wish somebody would just dub the budget.”
Bell honored
Tuesday’s meeting was Bell’s last before his retirement, and board members took the opportunity to honor him.
Board member Steve Marsh presented Bell with a clock fashioned like the aluminum emblem in Alcoa High School, and Chair Julie Rochelle presented a glass paperweight with Alcoa’s bicentennial logo.
Citing his leadership in areas from building projects to staffing and fundraising, Rochelle said, “Dr. Bell is leaving the Alcoa schools among the best systems in the state of Tennessee.”
“Dr. Bell’s leadership skills included patience, compassion, guidance, honesty, insight and an unbelievable work ethic,” she said. “He was visible in all the schools weekly and often daily.”
