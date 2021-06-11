A $758,000 federal grant will allow Alcoa students to start earning a licensed practical nurse credential before graduating from high school.
Like other local high schools, Alcoa already has a health sciences program that allows students to become certified nursing assistants while in high school. This past school year, 22 Alcoa High School students passed the CNA exam, and now Alcoa students also will be able to complete the first trimester of courses to become LPNs.
Alcoa City Schools is one of 21 districts in the state to win competitive grants under the Innovative High School Models program, funded through the first round of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Alcoa is partnering with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville on the program, which will allow students to earn college credit at the high school.
Already about 50 students are signed up for an anatomy class to now be taught by health science teachers at AHS for dual enrollment. TCAT coursework also will be added to the nursing education class students already take.
Data from the Tennessee School Boards Association’s District Data Dashboard estimates an 18% increase in jobs for LPNs locally, with a median annual wage of more than $41,000.
“COVID created a lot of retirements within the health care profession, so I’m hoping that this will help fill that gap of employment,” said Patty Thomas, Alcoa’s director of career and technical education.
“We have a lot of students that know they want to be nurses, but they may get lost on a large college or university campus,” Thomas said. “I’m hoping they’ll get their CNA with us, they’ll get some hours under their belt for LPN, and I’m hoping they complete the LPN and maybe find a really good health care facility that will sponsor them to go on to school to get their RN.”
With employer and peer support, she said, there’s a greater opportunity for success than turning a teen over to a large college campus, where they may be in an anatomy class of 100 or more students. “I hope this provides more levels of support for the kids and easier transition to postsecondary and the workforce,” Thomas said.
The programs’ goals include enrolling underrepresented groups, including boys and economically disadvantaged students.
Most of the grant will pay for equipment, such as new hospital beds at the school and a Blount Memorial classroom TCAT already uses, according to Thomas. Other expenses include dissection kits for the anatomy class, textbooks and teacher training.
The grant will cover a full-time college and career counselor for two years, who will start working with students in middle school to explore careers, as well as a part-time teaching assistant, who can tutor students with hands-on skills and help students who have disabilities.
Because some students may have difficulty traveling to workplaces where they gain clinical experience, the grant also will fund a vehicle to take them to those sites as well as the TCAT campus in Knoxville and tours. Thomas said that will be a minivan or SUV that a high school staff member can drive with a regular license.
That’s the third vehicle Thomas has been able to purchase through competitive grants for Alcoa’s CTE programs.
She’s currently outfitting a “Careers in Motion” bus that will allows students throughout the county to explore jobs in high demand locally, in fields such as manufacturing, health sciences, construction and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
Through a $900,000 state grant to train HVAC technicians, she bought a wheelchair-accessible van to help special education students travel to work-based learning opportunities.
In the LPN program Thomas also plans for students to experience virtual field trips through the Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration, where they might view a livestream of a cadaver dissection, open heart surgery or a kidney transplant from a teaching hospital.
