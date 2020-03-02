Dozens of 4-year-olds playing in Pod 2 of Alcoa Elementary School are doing some of the most important work of all, preparing for school.
From breakfast until after lunch, preschool is loaded with activities.
“A lot of our learning is play based,” said pre-K teacher Ali Huff. “Kids don’t really know they’re learning.”
STEM time can include building train sets, Lego, putting together puzzles and water play, applying science, technology, engineering and math. Music is part of the day too, plus two recess periods.
“Everything we do is hands-on,” Huff said. For example, the students decorated houses to go along with reading “The Three Little Pigs” and have journal time, which may range from scribbles to drawing or writing letters.
Some children don’t really talk when they begin preschool or may have not had an adult read to them.
The prekindergarten classrooms prepare students not only academically, but also socially to be ready to learn. By the end of the year, they know major letters and sounds, count to 30 or above and are accustomed to a classroom’s routines.
Character traits also are part of the curriculum. “We teach kindness and respect and love,” Huff said. The children learn “what does it mean to be kind or to be a good friend.”
‘Blended’
This school year Alcoa added a “blended” pre-K program to its two voluntary pre-k classrooms. In the blended classroom high-level students serve as peer models for students with special needs.
Next year Alcoa hopes to add a second blended classroom, and it will be taking application for both programs this month.
In the blended program the special needs students are below age level in at least two areas. Most are language delayed and have cognitive disabilities. They may have autism or cerebral palsy, for example.
In a classroom with about half of students who don’t have special needs, ”The kids with disabilities tend to rise up,” explained teacher Lisa Wigdor. Improvements range from language to potty training. Students with disabilities may improve in making eye contact and responding to voices.
The peer models understand their roles, Wigdor said. “They don’t take care of them; they’re friends with them.”
Meanwhile the peer models show gains in areas such as empathy and tolerance, the teacher said.
Instruction is differentiated to challenge students at all levels. For example, peer models may be adding two-digit numbers.
The impact expands beyond the classroom. Wigdor said one parent told her that this school year was the first time her child with special needs had peers attend her birthday party.
“It gets rid of that isolation that can happen,” Principal Monique Maples said.
For the peer models, Assistant Principal Sara Williams said, “they get exposed to all kinds of diversity and learn about all kinds of people.”
Both program draw primarily from Alcoa resident families, and in the blended classroom peer models pay $250 tuition a month.
Limited classes
Maryville City Schools has two voluntary pre-K classes, one at Sam Houston and one at John Sevier Elementary, although students may live anywhere in the district.
Blount County Schools has voluntary pre-K at six elementary schools: Rockford, Eagleton, Mary Blount, Lanier, Middlesettlements and Carpenters. At Carpenters, the VPK and special education pre-K have been working together since the 2018-19 school year to provide more inclusion for students with special needs.
Based on income eligibility, BCS estimates over half of its more than 800 incoming kindergarten students would have been eligible for VPK as 4 year olds, but it has a capacity of only 130. Its special education preschools at five schools serve about another 100 students ages 3-5.
Head Start’s 10 programs in the county, most at BCS elementary schools, serve about 200 more students.
Because the VPK programs end about an hour before the regular day, schools have been working with their after-school programs to provide supervision for pre-K students to stay.
Transportation can be a major issue for the families with the most need for quality childcare, according to Blount County Schools. In some cases the district is able to help through its Family Resource Center, or it may refer the family to a Head Start program that does provide transportation.
Children with developmental delays and other disabilities also may be eligible for services through school districts’ early intervention systems.
Because of the limited space in schools’ pre-K programs, families must apply. Priority is given to those that meet income guidelines and other factors, such as being in foster care, having special needs or being English learners.
Preschool can help level the playing field for incoming students who may not have had early experiences that contribute to learning, said Mike Crabtree, assistant director of Blount County Schools. “When you come in (to kindergarten) with that gap, it’s harder to close the gap.”
Schools are gearing up for kindergarten registration, starting next month. Children must be turning 5 on or before Aug. 15 to register for kindergarten in the coming school year and 4 by that date to be eligible for most pre-K programs.
