Alcoa City Schools hopes to have a new video display scoreboard installed by the Tornadoes’ first home high school football game of the season, Sept. 1.
The Alcoa Board of Education approved Tuesday, June 21, buying a new display board from Electro-Mech for $208,000 using the schools’ fund balance, previously undesignated funds.
Alcoa bought a Jumbtron previously used by Purdue University in 2014 and spent about $318,000 for the display and installation, according to The Daily Times archives. The steel superstructure built for that display will hold the new unit.
Finance Director Tom Shamblin told the board during a work session Monday, June 20, that the Jumbotron is working now but “limping along,” and it is becoming difficult to find parts.
Advertising revenue from the display board brings in more than $50,000 a year, according to Shamblin, and ACS Director Becky Stone said that money goes for postseason costs, such as going to championships.
Shamblin told the board that the fund balance is close to $2 million, but if revenues continue to come in higher than expected Alcoa may not need to dip into that pool for the new display.
In other action Tuesday the board approved a revised budget for the school year ending June 30 that accounts for nearly $1.2 million in revenue above the previous budget, with more than half coming from county sales tax revenues.
The board also approved a new coaching supplement scale that includes paying one assistant each for middle school track, softball and baseball. Stone said those assistants have either been volunteers or paid in some other way.
The new coaching supplement scale also includes girls and boys soccer head coaches at the middle school, but Stone said Alcoa doesn’t expect to add that as a school sport in the coming school year. Currently soccer is offered as a club sport at Alcoa Middle School, and the coaches aren’t school employees.
“We really need that feeder program to keep our kids,” Stone told the board during the work session.
At Tuesday’s meeting the board approved continuing to use HPS for food supply purchases in the 2022-23 school year under a contract that includes Maryville City Schools.
Stone told the board during the work session that the school district will be putting nurses on the same pay scale as teachers starting July 1, in anticipation of state legislation that would require the move.
Stone also said while school isn’t in session on June 19, the board may want to consider next year making the Juneteenth federal holiday a day off for those who are working, such as custodians, maintenance staff and Educator Support Center employees.
