After two years with only a week for spring break, Alcoa City Schools will return to a two-week break in March 2022.
The Alcoa Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously approved a 2021-22 calendar that according to Director Becky Stone about 80% of teachers preferred.
The first day for Alcoa City Schools students will be July 22, 2021, and the last day May 19, 2022.
Stone presented two calendar options to the board but recommended the one with the two-week break.
Although a one-week break provides more instructional days before state testing, Stone told the board during a work sessions Monday that when teachers are at their best, that’s best for the students, and it’s tough to fully unplug and recharge in only a week.
She also said a two-week break balances with Alcoa’s two-week fall break.
When the school board adopted the 2019-20 calendar with only a one-week spring break it was hoping construction on an expansion and renovation of Alcoa Intermediate School would be underway in summer 2020. A lack of funding stalled that project.
More for HVAC
The school board also approved taking another $80,000 from its fund balance, previously undesignated money, to cover the cost of replacing six of nine heating, ventilation and air conditioning units on the Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
The Alcoa Public Building Authority last week approved the low bid of $218,529 for that work, but the school board previously had approved only $150,000 from the fund balance. Of the three remaining units on the nearly 20-year-old building, only one works at full capacity.
The additional appropriation will leave about $246,000 in the fund balance above the amount required, ACS Budget Director Tom Shamblin said.
In other action, the board approved the second reading of five policy revisions and one new policy, most of which add procedures the district already follows.
Students returningIn the director’s report, Stone said 128 students remain in virtual learning, down from more than 200 of the district’s approximately 2,100 students.
Alcoa gave families the option for virtual learning this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of those still in virtual learning after fall break, 17 are enrolled in the elementary school, 16 in intermediate, 46 in the middle school and 49 in the high school.
“I think the students and parents are realizing it’s a little difficult to get what you need at home, so they’re coming back,” Stone said.
Since classes resumed in late July, ACS has had 13 reported cases of COVID-19.
For the first time in months the school board meeting included student presentations to the board, a regular feature before the coronavirus hit and the board moved to online meetings. To provide greater distance between people in recent months, including this week, the board has met in the Alcoa High School lyceum.
Nine elementary students showed the board how they are learning about music and more with tuning forks, small xylophones and whistles. The lessons are part of STREAM instruction, encompassing science, technology, reading, engineering, the arts and math.
Thirteen members of the newly reformed Alcoa Middle School student council stood to introduce themselves, almost all keeping masks over their noses and mouths while they spoke.
