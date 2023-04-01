Alcoa city and school officials left a joint meeting Thursday, March 30, with an expert’s estimate of how development will impact enrollment in the coming years and promises to work together, but no answers for how they will deal with the influx of students.
Alcoa City Schools enrollment is expected to grow from about 2,210 now to 3,000 in seven years, if the number of nonresident tuition students remains steady, according to a study by Davis Demographics MGT, which works with districts across the country. The city hired the company to analyze enrollment data, existing housing and planned and approved development to project enrollment growth over the next decade.
The city currently has about 4,500 housing units, of which about 3,500 are single family, detached homes. More than 80% of new development planned and approved by the city is apartments. Starting perhaps as early as the next month and within the next year and a half about 1,200 new units are expected to begin accepting residents.
Reviewing the company’s data, Vice President Lorne Woods said that the new apartments are not expected to be as family-friendly as established apartments, “so you may not have the younger families coming into the newer apartments.”
But ACS Director Becky Stone said her experience is that families are trying any way then can to enroll their children in the district.
In the past when a student has started in the district and moved outside, the schools tended to allow them to continue enrollment as a tuition student if they were in good standing. “They want to get a foot in the door,” Stone said, warning that she doesn’t know if the district will continue that in the future.
Commissioner Josh Blair agreed, saying he knows at least 10 families that have sold homes and moved into apartments in Alcoa to enroll their children in the schools. “That’s why I moved here,” he said.
Deputy City Manager Bruce Applegate Jr. said they will have to review the data in three to five years to see what actually happens with enrollment.
Need now
Alcoa Elementary School already is over capacity with current enrollment including tuition students and would be at 90% with just residents, according to the analysis.
When Woods reviewed the data for Alcoa Intermediate School, anticipating the opening for the next school year of an addition currently under construction, Stone explained that the school still needs renovation to the existing building, expected as a second phase of the project but not yet scheduled.
“The current building I cannot get 18 kids in a classroom,” she said. Educators who worked in the building when it opened as a middle school have said the rooms were undersized from the beginning.
The study estimates Alcoa Middle School will exceed capacity in three years.
While Stone expressed appreciation for the study and its value for planning, she said, “Unless you walk in a school system daily ... you have truly no idea what some of this means.”
For example, while Woods said the high school, which opened in 2015, has plenty of time before it exceeds capacity. Stone, who previously was principal at Alcoa High School, asked, “Do you know what that school looks like if I’ve got 1,000 kids in it?”
With 700 students currently there is only one room not used for classes, she said. Having 1,000 students would mean teachers sharing classrooms and 30-35 students in a room.
“There are things that numbers truly don’t show,” she said, inviting city officials to tour the schools.
“Alcoa City Schools has been the hub of Alcoa,” Stone said, citing people moving to the city for the education. “When I look at just these numbers, what glares me right in the face that if we stop taking tuition students or continue to lower and decrease that, we will be able to make our infrastructure and our schools work for a bit, and we can do that, but when we do that, I don’t know that everybody understands what looks like, because Alcoa City Schools is going to be very different when that happens.”
Alcoa Board of Education members often note that tuition students raise the district’s test scores.
Mayor Tanya Martin cited the multiple demands on the city, from growth requiring more police to repairs needed at the public pool.
“We will do everything in our power to help you make it work,” she told Stone. “I know that you need to have Phase II (of the AIS project) as soon as possible, but I also know that Phase II is not what we’re able to do as a city.”
“We want to do everything that we can for our children, not only the children that are here but the children to come,” Martin said, but the city has to manage its debt.
Stone said she already has been looking at ways to shift grade levels among the schools but is reluctant to move eighth grade to the high school for several reasons.
“Our elementary school is busting,” Stone said, but if the intermediate school renovation is completed she might be able to move second grade there.
At the beginning of the meeting, Martin said, “We believe this is the first of many to come,” emphasizing the partnership between school and city leaders.
City Manager Mark Johnson said during Thursday’s meeting that he’d like to have another meeting with school representatives in the coming month, after more information is available about expected revenues for the 2023-24 budget year.
