Alcoa City Schools has named Chelsi Long as the new middle school principal and Matt Thompson as principal of the intermediate school.
Long has been an assistant principal at Alcoa High School since 2019, and Thompson is principal of a middle school in Spring Valley, California. They will succeed Scott Porter and Michelle Knight, who are moving into positions with the ACS Educator Support Center.
Long and Thompson both were among the four finalists for both positions.
“Mr. Thompson brings lots of energy,” ACS Director Becky Stone said. “He’s very child focused, and he will bring a lot to sustain the culture that’s already present at the intermediate school.”
“Chelsi will do a fabulous job at the middle school,” Stone said. “Like Mr. Thompson, she’s very child centered ... and will help bridge that gap between the middle school and the high school.”
Long time at Alcoa
A 2007 graduate of Greenback School, Long joined the Alcoa High School staff as a math teacher in 2011, hired by Porter.
She left in 2017 to become an assistant principal at Lenoir City High School and returned as assistant principal at AHS in 2019, focused on curriculum, instruction and data.
While Long has enjoyed working at the high school level, she said the birth of her son six years ago gave her additional perspective. “I really feel passionate about creating a learning environment I would want for my son at all grade levels,” she said.
“I am really excited about having the opportunity to go down to the middle school,” she said. “It’s kind of like coming home.” The current middle school was the high school when Long began her career in Alcoa, and the teacher now in her former classroom was Long’s fourth grade teacher.
Long earned her bachelor’s degree in math and history education from Maryville College, followed by a master’s in curriculum and instruction from Arkansas State University and an educational specialist degree in instructional leadership from Lincoln Memorial University.
She will begin working at the middle school in late May, giving her the opportunity to get to know students and staff during the summer learning camp.
Long said she is hoping to make a positive impact and “spark joy” at the middle school.
Mr. T
Thompson started in public relations after earning a degree from Northern Arizona University but decided on a career change and earned his teaching certification followed by a master’s degree at San Diego State University.
He had been a coach and worked with students with disabilities in a church Bible School before opting for the classroom. He has been a special education teacher at the elementary and middle school levels and taught social studies and language arts at the middle and high school levels before moving into administration 18 years ago. He also has coached football and track.
In his first assignment as a teaching assistant 26 years ago, students with severe needs would sign the letter T for his name, and since then Thompson has been known as “Mr. T.”
After 18 years living near his family in California, Thompson, his wife and children are moving to Tennessee to be closer to his wife’s family. When he visited Alcoa during the job interview process, the welcome he received from everyone, including students and parents, confirmed this is where he wants to be.
“I just love working around students,” he said. At AIS students transition through the “huge change” of going from second to third grade, and then prepare to enter middle school when they leave.
Thompson said he will be a champion for students, staff and families.
At Spring Valley Academy, most of the students returned to the building in April for the first time since the pandemic began last year. Their school year doesn’t end until mid-June, but Thompson said he already has reserved a U-Haul for the move to Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.