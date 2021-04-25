Alcoa City Schools is facing a complicated math problem with changing variables and no clear answer. Alcoa Intermediate School is at 98% capacity, more students are moving into the district and expansion plans already have been on hold for two years.
“All of the growth that we’re having and the development is wonderful, but it’s bringing more growth to us, and I don’t have anywhere to put kids,” Director Becky Stone said during an Alcoa Board of Education meeting last week.
Since May 2016, ACS has added 269 resident students and cut the number of tuition students by 73, for a net gain of 196. Alcoa Intermediate has 50 tuition students, and Stone said most of those are the children of school or city employees.
ACS had an expansion of AIS designed and put out to bid in 2019, with a construction estimate of $22.5 million, and hoped to break ground that May. However, City Manager Mark Johnson said Alcoa couldn’t issue bonds for the project until funding was in place.
Stone said recently Johnson has told her only about $15 million is available for the school, and she has not obtained an updated cost estimate. She expects site preparation to take a large chunk of the initial spending, and construction costs have gone up dramatically in recent months.
“The longer we go the more expensive it gets,” board Chair Julie Rochelle said at the April 20 meeting.
Even if Alcoa could break ground this fall, the earliest students could move into the new space would be fall 2023.
If the city doesn’t have money to help with the building, Stone told the school board it needs to stop bringing in more students through annexation and other projects. “We have to take care of our schools,” she said.
“I am still just knocking the door down at the city about AIS,” Stone told the school board. “I’ll be honest with you: I’m not getting very far.”
Stone said when she emailed all the city commissioners, only Tanya Martin replied with interest in learning more about the situation from the school district.
Stone sent the commissioners packets with data about the enrollment growth and pictures of the building needs, including water pouring from the ceiling of Alcoa Middle School and termites at Alcoa Elementary.
She also noted the schools expect more students from apartments being built in the Topside Road and Middlesettlements Road areas, as well as the Springbrook Farm development.
Stone said her next step is to try to speak to commissioners in person at their May meeting. Rochelle said school board members could attend, too.
Multiple school needs
“Our schools are old,” Stone said during an interview the day after the board meeting. “We have good, strong quality teachers ... but our structures, our buildings are old and outdated.”
Before becoming director last year, Stone was principal at Alcoa’s new high school, which opened in 2015. Now she sees the conditions at the other buildings.
The roof at Alcoa Elementary “leaks everywhere,” Stone said. Fixing just the worst section will cost at least $100,000, and the price depends on whether the district can add another layer or has to strip off previous roofing. Replacing the entire roof is about a $2 million project.
The district plans to use about $29,000 out of its federal coronavirus relief funding to deal with a perennial termite issue at the school, which serves prekindergarten through grade two. “That’s an issue we battle every year, and we’ve never had the money to fix it correctly. We put the Band-Aid on it,” she said.
Last fall the school board took more than $218,000 out of its fund balance, previously undesignated funds, to replace seven of 10 heating, ventilation and air conditioning units on the competition gym at the middle school.
Now it is hoping it can reimbursed for that cost from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
AIS squeeze
Stone said the district also has been putting “Band-Aids” on a problem with the chiller system at AIS and “any day that could go.”
AIS, built as the district’s middle school, has structural problems dating to the original construction and was undersized when it opened in 2002, school officials said.
The small rooms at AIS were a consideration when Alcoa City Schools delayed returning to 100% on-campus learning during the pandemic, Stone explained. “They’re shoulder to shoulder in a classroom,” she said.
The building now serving grades three through five has no kitchen, so breakfast and lunch are cooked at the middle school and carried over to AIS, where the eating area is too small to accommodate even one full grade level at a time.
AIS already uses two middle school classrooms, too.
Stone told the board a portable building would cost about $100,000 and house two classrooms. “I don’t personally think that’s what our community wants; I don’t think that’s what our kids deserve.”
Community hub
“It’s been a long time since we’ve asked the city for money for any of these things,” Stone said. “We continue to find ways and scrimp here and pull this and do that to pay to get these needs met and to get these needs taken care of. I understand that the city’s gone through their own financial hardships over the past few years, but at this point, we count on them.”
The city of Alcoa’s contribution to schools has remained at $4.02 million since 2007, with the exception of about half a million dollars over three years to help provide a computer for every student.
“The schools have always been the hub of this community,” Stone said, and they are one reason people choose to live in Alcoa. “If we don’t have the support of our city, if we don’t have the support of our city government, we’re going to lose that. We cannot sustain it without their help and support.”
“Right now it’s a horrible time to build because costs are up,” the director said. “If we wait until 2022, what’s it going to be then? It’s not going to get any better.”
“We’ve got to have this building,” Stone said.
