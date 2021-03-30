Two of Alcoa City Schools’ four principals will be moving to positions in the Educator Support Center, known as the central office, at the end of this school year.
With the retirement of Assistant Director John Campbell, middle school Principal Scott Porter will become district operations supervisor, and intermediate school Principal Michelle Knight will become K-5 supervisor.
“One of the things we wanted was to kind of split up some of the duties and have someone that’s got a little more oversight on facilities and on maintenance and that sort of thing,” Campbell told the Board of Education during a work session March 22.
Campbell also said it has become increasingly critical to have curriculum leadership. “It’s certainly a different world from when I started working in some of these issues several years ago,” he said.
Knight attended the work session, and board member Jim Kirk said based on his visit to Alcoa Intermediate School, “It’s a perfect environment.”
Student to admin
Knight has been principal of the school since it opened in the 2015-16 school year to serve grades three through five.
She was an Alcoa tuition student through middle school, but said her parents decided to give her a larger school experience at William Blount High School.
Knight had an internship with Alcoa City Schools while earning her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Tennessee, and later she earned a master’s degree in education, curriculum and instruction from UT and an educational specialist degree in education leadership from Tennessee Technological University.
Alcoa first hired her during the 1998-99 school year to teach a combined class with grades four and five.
Often her positions have been on a path nobody has blazed before, Knight said. After a decade in the classroom, she was tapped to work with Title I, student intervention and parent involvement, along with three paraprofessionals. “They trained me more than I trained them,” Knight said.
Although Knight said she didn’t initially want to be an administrator, she credits former Alcoa Elementary Principal Merna Schott with developing and mentoring her. Knight was named assistant principal at AES in 2013.
In her new position she will help align curriculum across kindergarten through fifth grade, which currently are split between the elementary and intermediate schools.
Campbell also has been a mentor, she said, taking her on accreditation visits to other schools. “John led me to ask the hard questions,” Knight said.
New challenge
Porter succeeded Kirk as principal at the middle school in 2015.
A graduate of Powell High School, Porter thought he would have a career in hospital administration and earned a bachelor’s in organizational management with minor in biology from Maryville College.
He later earned his master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from UT and doctorate from Lincoln Memorial University in educational leadership.
Porter completed his student teaching at Maryville High School and served as a science teacher and football coach at Karns High School in Knoxville and Oak Ridge High School before coming to Alcoa in 2002 as a science teacher.
He served in that role for a year before becoming assistant principal at AHS for two years, then interim principal for a year before becoming principal in 2006.
Porter was named Tennessee Principal of the Year in 2014.
His new responsibilities will include facilities, purchasing, technology, emergency preparedness and transportation.
“I have loved my time at the middle school,” Porter said, adding that he is excited to take on a new challenge.
Retirement plans
Beyond a six-week vacation with his wife and teaching some classes at the University of Tennessee, Campbell has not settled his plans for retirement.
He joined Alcoa City Schools in 1992, teaching math, science and art before becoming an administrator in 2004. Over the years his responsibilities have included not only curriculum and facilities but school nutrition, health, purchasing, assessment, district planning and teacher evaluation.
He has conducted research and written about teacher evaluation and plans to continue that work.
“I’ve been very happy to be part of a school system that prioritizes peoples’ relationships, particularly teachers’ relationships with kids,” Campbell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.