Alcoa City Schools hopes to replace at least some of the failing heating units for Herman Thompson Gymnasium before temperatures dip too far.
Only one of the nine heating, ventilation and air conditioning units currently works at full capacity and two are partially working, Director Becky Stone told the Board of Education this week.
The school board voted unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 22, to use up to $150,000 in undesignated money in its fund balance to replace as many units as it can on the gym, which opened in December 2001.
It will pay Lawler Wood LLC up to $7,500 from that amount to oversee the project and is asking the Alcoa Public Building Authority to review and approve the bids.
The district hopes new units can be installed in December. High school and middle school teams use the gym for basketball, wrestling and volleyball competitions, and the middle school uses it for physical education classes and for students who arrive early in the morning.
Step in January
The board also unanimously approved giving all eligible employees a step increase starting Jan. 1.
School officials said it would be about 65% of the certified and uncertified workers. Others are at the top of the scale.
Most of the estimated $78,000 funding is available because the district learned it does not have to contribute this year to an insurance contingency fund, and the rest from sales tax revenues that is coming in higher than expected.
With state and local funding estimates for 2020-21 reduced because of the expected impact of COVID-19 shutdowns on sales tax revenues, the school board had not approved any increase for employees at the start of the school year.
The board on Tuesday also agreed with Stone’s recommendation not to seek accreditation again for Alcoa High School. The process costs thousands of dollars and takes a lot of staff time, but the director told the board other schools are moving away from seeking accreditation and colleges and universities no longer look at it for admissions.
Policy updatesThe board unanimously passed on first reading five policy revisions and one new policy, which Stone explained during a work session Monday, Sept. 21, mostly involve adding the procedures the district already was following.
One policy adds “marking, defacing, or destroying school property” to the reasons students may be suspended and adds that students may be suspended not only from classes but also school activities.
The discrimination and bullying policy now specifies that investigations will begin within 48 hours of a report and completed within 20 calendar days. Another on zero tolerance offenses changed a section on “battery” to “aggravated assault” and other revisions deal with alternative school programs and the district’s Discipline Hearing Authority.
To comply with federal regulations, Alcoa now has a separate policy on sexual harassment and discrimination, barred under Title IX of a 1972 law, with procedures for handling complaints.
The board passed on second reading two policies, one on reporting child abuse and the other regarding enrollment in college-level courses.
In other action, the board approved hiring as an employee a speech-language pathologist who currently is providing services as a contractor but essentially works full time for the district. ACS has only one full-time SLP on staff and 143 students who require those services.
