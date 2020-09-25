State grant put 'Careers in Motion' vehicle on order for Alcoa City Schools

A $150,000 state grant is paying for a customized “Careers in Motion” vehicle being built by Alliance Bus Group to show area students high-demand jobs. The photo above shows a similar-sized vehicle.

 Courtesy of Alliance Bus Group

A new “Careers in Motion” vehicle will bring opportunities to young students across the county.

The customized F-450 truck will allow students in kindergarten through grade eight to explore the careers most in demand here in Blount County: manufacturing, health sciences, construction and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

The Tennessee Department of Education awarded a $150,000 Regional Career Pathways grant to Alcoa City Schools for the vehicle, but it is designed to be used by schools throughout the county.

Alliance Bus Group will customize the vehicle, according to Patty Thomas, ACS director of career and technical education, who wrote the grant application.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Alcoa Board of Education members approved the vehicle order, as Thomas described it during a work session the previous day, giving their blessing to spend the state’s money.

The grant covers the vehicle, career exploration equipment inside and even a generator for on-site power. Thomas said Kindle Fires purchased through the grant will operate programmable drones and Sphero robots.

As delivered the 2021 vehicle will be white, but Thomas said she’s working through the Blount Partnership to develop a customized wrap to represent area employers. “We’re going to let them fund the exterior design by adding little features with their particular industry logo,” she said.

The Blount Partnership also will work on a memorandum of understanding among the local schools to specify who pays ongoing costs, such as fuel and maintenance, she said.

Amy Beth earned her degree from West Virginia. She joined The Daily Times in 2016 on the education beat covering Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County school systems.

